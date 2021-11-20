First year or not, reaching the quarterfinals is a big deal to Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin. A 20-14 victory against No. 27 Denham Springs on the road ensured Garvin and his bunch would be practicing during Thanksgiving week.
Garvin accomplished this feat as a first-year head coach with Ouachita, leading the Lions to their first quarterfinal appearance since 2012.
“It’s not easy,” Garvin said. “It seems like the last several years the second round has become one of the toughest rounds, so getting to the third round is special.”
The Lions did it with defense.
Denham Springs freshman quarterback Jerry Horne, who took over play-calling duties in Week 8, was limited to just 86 passing yards, while running back Ray McKneely, who rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns against No. 6 Central one-week prior, was held in check against Ouachita. The Lions held Denham Springs to just 173 yards on 44 carries in the victory.
The Lions defense produced three sacks and forced three fumbles.
Jacob McCullers, Fred Downs and Phil Bradford each recorded forced fumbles in the victory. Bradford’s came at the end of the game to seal the victory for the Lions, as he caught Horne from behind with a strip sack.
“When he wants to, he makes big plays on the field,” Garvin said. “He seems to make plays at the right time.”
The turning point in the contest came via a 14-point swing. The Lions were trailing 7-6 with Denham Springs driving down deep into Ouachita territory, looking to extend its lead. That’s when the Lions executed another timely strip, but this one was recovered by Winston Sanders and returned for a 95-yard scoop-and-score, giving the Lions a 13-7 lead on the road.
“That was the big difference in the ballgame,” Garvin said. “The big difference for us were the turnovers forced on defense.”
Offensively, quarterback Zach Jackson rushed for 164 yards on 13 carries. He also completed all four of his passes for 27 yards.
Carldell Sirmons had two touchdown runs while totaling 61 yards on six carries.
Up next for the Lions is a home quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 Ponchatoula.
The undefeated Green Wave will enter this matchup as heavy favorites. Ponchatoula has outscored opponents, 426-64, this season. The Green Wave have won their first two playoff matchups against Lafayette and John Ehret by a combined score of 95-13.
Last season the Green Wave exited the playoffs against Ruston in a 42-26 contest, which Garvin was part of on Ruston's staff.
“I knew they would be one of the teams to beat this year because I remember watching them last year and thinking how young they were,” Garvin said. “I think they’ve proven that to be true. Looking at the scores, they’ve won some ballgames very handily this year.”
