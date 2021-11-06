Following a 28-22 road victory against Pineville, Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin gathered his group to break the news.
“Congratulations, your district champions,” said Garvin as players leapt to their feet and roared.
West Monroe’s 42-14 victory against Ruston forced the three-way tie for the district title, as all three teams posted 4-1 records inside the district. Now with a 7-3 record, Ouachita figures to be an 11-seed in the postseason, where the Lions could host Sulphur in the postseason.
But in order to secure both a district title and home playoff game, the Lions needed to handle business against a scrappy (3-7) Pineville team. And it was anything but easy.
“Pineville is a good football team,” Garvin said. “I thought they dominated the line of scrimmage on offense. They ran the ball right at us. They have a lot of seniors. And they had some trick plays that worked against us. They were playing for a spot in the playoffs. I’m just tickled we were able to win.”
The Rebels went up, 22-21, late in the ballgame when Garvin decided to place the ball in the hands of quarterback Charlie Smith. Once the original starter for the Lions before suffering a concussion before the season, Smith has impressed coaches enough at practice to get a shot in a game. Garvin already had his mind made up that game would be against Pineville, as Smith’s passing ability gives the Lions an ability to open up the playbook a little more.
“There’s no quarterback controversy,” Garvin said. “I think moving forward, if it’s to win the game or score before halftime, I think Charlie can do some things for us… May be an issue where we could split time. We made a decision earlier in the week we were going to give both quarterbacks an opportunity to play. Worst case scenario, we need Charlie to get some reps so we can be prepared for anything.”
Smith was 8-for-8 for 130 yards, and Lion tailback Marcell Henderson rushed for 103 yards on 15 carries.
In the final minutes, Smith led the Lions down the field for a game-winning touchdown, but in typical Ouachita fashion, the final score of the game was dramatic. Smith tossed a pass to Mandrell Lewis, who suffered a big hit that popped the ball free. Who would pick it up other than Chaunkiveon “Chunky” Lewis before rumbling approximately 36 yards for the go-ahead score. Chunky Lewis scored the game-winning touchdown against ASH on a mishandled punt one-week prior.
Jaylen Kincaid secured the interception in the final two minutes to seal the deal for the Lions. Kincaid had two interceptions for the second week in a row.
