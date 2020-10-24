A playoff matchup between Ouachita and Haughton might have been more competitive than it was a season ago, but the result remained the same when the Buccaneers defeated the Lions, 14-7, Friday night.
“We didn’t tackle well defensively in the first half, and offensively, we never did find our rhythm,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “Then when we did find something, we turned the ball over. We still had our chances, but what it boiled down to was they were more focused than we were.”
The (1-2) Lions stepped up on short notice to play a Haughton squad that made a run to the Class 5A semifinals one year ago. Ouachita and Haughton scheduled to play one another Wednesday after Ouachita’s initial opponent, West Ouachita, found out it had to quarantine a large number of its football players for 14 days.
Haughton jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Dexter Smith broke loose for the Bucs on a 12-yard run. An 8-yard touchdown scamper by Collin Rains one quarter later gave Haughton a 14-0 advantage.
Ouachita’s Carmycah Glass recorded a pick six, but a defensive holding penalty erased that score off the board for the Lions. Fitzgerald was reviewing film Saturday when asked about it.
“They said it was a defensive holding, but I’m anxious to see where it happened because there was nobody around that receiver,” Fitzgerald said. “It kind of gave us a spark right there defensively, and then the drive continued.”
The Lions wouldn’t back down on the road. A 61-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zach Shaw to Brandon Kimes in the fourth quarter cut the deficit in half, and Ouachita had the ball with 3:22 remaining in the game. However, Haughton’s opportunistic defense secured an interception to dash the Lions’ hopes of tying the game late.
Haughton held a Lion offense that had scored more than 100 points combined in their first two games to just 237 total yards and seven points.
The Lions were 1-of-7 on third downs, as Ouachita struggled to keep drives alive throughout the contest.
"We didn't convert on third downs, and they did," Fitzgerald said. "They converted many third-and-long situations. It all comes back to focus."
In the loss, Shaw completed 16-of-29 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown and one interception. The Lions failed to rush for 100 yards for the first time this season.
Up next for the Lions is a home encounter against a Ruston squad that is 3-1 after suffering its first defeat against the reigning Class 5A State Champions Acadiana. The goal for Fitzgerald and his staff is to try and use the loss as a teaching moment ahead of the huge district clash.
“We sat there and looked at it last night, and man, we’re only two or three plays away from being 3-0,” Fitzgerald said. “So in spite of our lack of focus, we still had an opportunity. We just have to take advantage of those opportunities. When you play a ball club that is equal talent and a really good football team, you have to make fewer mistakes than they do. That’s what this game with Ruston will come down to.”
