The defending Class 5A Champions Zachary Broncos entered Wednesday’s semifinal matchup against No. 5 Ouachita with a 30-game win streak, and they looked every bit the No. 1 seed in a 75-60 victory against the Lions.
Ouachita hung its hat on defense all season, and while the Lions held Zachary to just four points for the opening few minutes, the Broncos eventually heated up. Jalen Bolden and Jordan Decuir hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Broncos a 12-4 lead. And unfortunately for the Lions, this was only a preview of what was to come. Zachary took an 18-8 lead into the second quarter.
Ouachita put pressure on the Broncos at the start of the quarter, as the Lions forced stops on defense and scored on fast breaks on the other end. The Lions cut the deficit to four with a Phil Bradford layup inside, but Zachary answered with a run to regain a 10-point lead.
Tyler Brown and Michael Quiett drained open shots to expand the lead to 33-17. That capped a 13-1 run for the Broncos in the quarter.
The Lions trailed 48-25 at halftime, as Zachary hit 64% of its shots compared to Ouachita hitting just 37% with seven turnovers.
Zachary scored more points in the first two quarters than Ouachita gave up in full games during the opening round and second round of the playoffs. And New Iberia scored just three more points in the Lions 52-51 quarterfinal victory.
The Lions did enjoy a fast start in the third quarter, though. Turnovers forced created some easy scoring opportunities for Ouachita to go on a 10-2 run to open the period.
Ouachita endured a four-minute scoring drought, but the defense kept the Lions within reach entering the fourth quarter.
Trailing 55-40 through three quarters, Ouachita cut the deficit to 11 at the start of the final quarter. Turnovers piled up for Ouachita immediately after, though, and the Broncos feasted on Ouachita’s mistakes.
Ouachita ended up shooting just 40% from the field. Sterry Leonard led the team with 17 points and five steals, while Bradford added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Deciur led the Broncos with 24 points, including hitting four-of-five 3-pointers.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
