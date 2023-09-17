It's hard enough to beat a Conway (Ark.) team at full health, but the Ouachita Lions (1-2) went into a home clash against a high octane offense without starting quarterback Zach Jackson. Without Jackson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury the week prior, Conway ran away from Ouachita in a 49-14 victory Friday night.
Ouachita falls to Conway at home
Jake Martin
