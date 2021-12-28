With six girls missing due to Covid-19, the Lady Lions entered a matchup against (12-1) Ponchatoula with only seven players available. Facing last year's No. 1 seed in Class 5A with all of your starters is difficult enough. Going against the Lady Green Wave without, well, that's a whole different animal...
The scoreboard reflected the Lady Lions troubles, as Ponchatoula defeated Ouachita 70-29 in the Sidney Smith Invitational Tuesday night.
Aside from two free throws, Jordan Marshall’s two 3-pointers were the only points scored by the Lady Lions in the first quarter. Trailing 23-8 after one period, the Lady Lions fell victim to a 15-4 run by the Green Wave.
Ouachita trailed 40-14 at halftime, as Marshall accounted for eight of the team’s first half points.
Ponchatoula expanded its lead to 54-19 after the third quarter saw the Lady Lions go four-plus minutes without making a basket. Libby Thompson hit her third triple of the game during a 7-1 run to close out the half for Ponchatoula.
Ouachita’s Trystan James scored nine of the Lady Lions’ 15 points in the second half.
Ponchatoula’s Jaylee Womack led all with 18 points in the victory, while Marshall led the Lady Lions with 10.
