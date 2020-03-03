Tia Perry's clutch free throws, Skylar Buie's hot hand and the relentless motor of Lafaedria Green allowed Ouachita to survive and advance against Ponchatoula in an overtime thriller Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions' 64-60 victory punched Ouachita's ticket for the Class 5A State Championship Game against the winner of No. 2 Benton and No. 19 Natchitoches Central at 8 p.m. Saturday.
After fighting tooth-and-nail to capture a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, Ouachita watched its lead evaporate on a last-second Presley Walls 3-pointer.
Perry hit 3-of-4 free throws in the overtime period, while Buie who sunk three treys against Northshore in the quarterfinals, hit her third 3-pointer of the game to give Ouachita the lead in overtime. Green played most of the fourth quarter and overtime period with four fouls, but that didn't stop her from making plays on both ends of the floor. Green had a crucial block and offensive put-back on an extended sequence in overtime to keep the Lady Lions in front.
Ouachita trailed for most of the contest.
Faith Lee scored her 12th point of the game to tie it, 37-37, around six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Ponchatoula, who entered the bonus early into the quarter, took an advantage in the fourth at the charity stripe.
Meanwhile, Ouachita kept banging it inside with Green and Amia Gibson for a high-success rate. Cambria Hargrave's field goal in the paint made it 44-44 with four minutes to play.
Hargrave hit 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
After trailing 20-17 at half, Faith Lee drained three field goals to erase the deficit. After Perry drained her second 3-pointer of the game and Hargrave converted a fast-break opportunity, the Lady Lions led 28-22 midway through the third.
Ponchatoula regained the upperhand with a 7-0 run. The Lady Green Wave's lead was short lived, however, as Ouachita used two offensive boards and a Green put-back to regain the lead. From there, the two teams exchanged scores to close out the third quarter. Ponchatoula led 33-32 leading into the final period.
Cold shooting and turnovers summarized the early goings for Ouachita. The Lady Lions weren't able to give Green many touches underneath, and more importantly, weren't able to play at a fast pace.
Hargrave recorded all five points for Ouachita in the first quarter, as the Lady Lions trailed 7-5 heading into the second.
Green let her presence be felt immediately once the second quarter began with her patented offensive put-back, tying the game, 7-7.
Ponchatoula responded with a 9-2 run to take a seven-point advantage until Skylar Buie drained a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. The Lady Green Wave prevented Ouachita from quickening the pace and forced several turnovers in a half-court defensive set.
Perry hit another 3-pointer to keep the Lady Lions within range.
