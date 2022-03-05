Ouachita is one step away from playing for a state championship after Friday night’s 52-51 victory against No. 4 New Iberia.
“They (players) were proud after that win, and we even had a few crying. There were a lot of different emotions going on with the type of season we had,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “For it to all culminate in us going to the Top 28, just a very proud moment. We haven’t been down there in the last two years, so that was one of our main goals going into the season.”
Those steps wouldn’t have been made for the No. 5 seed if the Lions didn’t play championship-level defense on the road in the quarterfinals.
The Lions will play No. 1 Zachary at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles at the Burton Coliseum. But for a few seconds there in the fourth quarter, Ouachita’s runaway victory was in jeopardy.
After leading 46-29 with approximately three minutes to go in the final quarter, fouls mounted and the Lions missed several front ends of one-and-one’s to open the door for a New Iberia comeback.
The Lions had the ball, leading 52-50, when time expired. It looked as though the Lions clinched their spot in the state tournament, but after officials convened, 0.8 seconds were put on the clock with Ouachita heading to the free throw line. After a free throw was missed, Sterry Leonard was called for a foul, which put New Iberia at the line for a chance to tie and send the game into overtime. The first free throw was missed and Ouachita held on.
“I think the guys relaxed a little bit with the big lead,” Madison said. “We had a couple bad turnovers down the stretch.”
But don’t let that take away from the overall defensive effort. Rashad Davis locked down New Iberia’s best player, while Phil Bradford didn’t come off the floor.
“Rashad caused so much havoc that those guys didn’t even want to dribble the ball with him defending,” Madison said. “What stood out was Phil. I asked him to pretty much play the whole game. And with (Jonathan Bradshaw), Rashad and Sterry fouling out, he was huge for us. (New Iberia) had a guy pretty much Phil’s size but didn’t have the skill.”
Jeremiah Puckett led with 15 points, Leonard added 15 and Bradford had nine in the Lions victory.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
