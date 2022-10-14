If the script for (4-3) Ouachita vs. (5-1) West Monroe in Week 8 is anything like the Lions’ home game against Alexandria Senior High, fans are in for another instant classic between the two District 2-5A rivals. Because that’s what Ouachita fans were treated to Friday night when the Lions went from leading 35-14 in the first half to squeaking out a 49-48 thriller at home against the Trojans.
Ouachita holds on to win thriller against ASH
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
