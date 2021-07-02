Jeremy Madison has trouble containing his excitement.
Makes sense. You'd be excited too if you had to replace nine players and four coaching vacancies on your staff in 2020 only to go 13-10 en route to earning a No. 10 seed in Class 5A.
That was supposed to be the down year. Now Madison returns star guards Sterry Leonard and Rashad Davis along with forward Jonathan Bradshaw, while adding Phil Bradshaw (6'5", 260 pounds) and younger brother Treyvon "Trey" Bradford (6'6") back to the mix. In other words, the 2021-22 season is going to be a completely different story than last year.
"I think it's more exciting having these many players back with all this experience," Madison said. "They know what to expect. They know the expectations because they've placed those expectations on themselves."
The Lions enjoyed a summer offseason program where participation was high throughout. The Bradshaw brothers, who moved back to Monroe after moving to Texas one year ago, give Ouachita an inside presence that it missed at times last season.
But even with a stacked roster, the Lions got off to a slow start this summer. In fact, Madison said his group lost to Bossier and Rayville in the first two games of summer league play.
"I think we were still kind of nervous from last year and finding our groove," Madison said. "But once we picked it up, we picked up our tempo and didn't lose again until we played Simsboro a few weeks later. We had an eight-point lead with four or five minutes left in the game and lost, which made for an easy teaching moment."
That wasn't the only teaching moment. There were times were the Lions dominated, which led to some lackadaisical play. Madison was quick to point that out on the court.
"We got a little stagnant when we would be up by double digits, so I had to remind those guys we have to keep our foot on the pedal," Madison said.
Through the summer, Madison said he saw younger players like Marklin Mitchell and Julian David make progress, which will play an important factor in the Lions' overall depth.
Madison laid the foundation last season and throughout the summer for a big season at The Madhouse. As the world returns back to normal, fans can expect some thrilling performances for the home crowd at Ouachita High School later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.