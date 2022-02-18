Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison hopes a 72-62 overtime victory against Richwood is good enough to lock up one of the top seeds in Class 5A.
The top four seeds are coveted by coaches throughout the state because it guarantees a home quarterfinal playoff game.
"That's a big spot," Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. "You definitely always want to go into the playoffs on a successful note."
Sterry Leonard led the Lions with 18 points and Jeremiah Puckett contributed 14 points in the Lions' win against the Rams Thursday evening. Richwood star Courtney McCarthy sunk a deep 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, and Madison could do nothing but praise the shot.
"That kid can play," Madison said. "He made some tough shots last night. We threw multiple players at him on that play. At times we had two or three defenders on him, and he just made tough shots. One of the better players in our state."
The Lions get to enter the playoffs on a successful note after dropping a 66-64 contest against Pineville earlier in the week. Madison said he didn’t have to pick the players up, but he did get their attention with one statistic.
“I had to point out the other day that from their freshmen year to last year, we only had two district losses,” Madison said. “And this year we had four district losses. I think that hit home with those guys.”
GeauxPreps.comhas the Lions listed at No. 3 in the unofficial power rankings, as of Friday.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
