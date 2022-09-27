Ouachita Christian isn’t any ordinary underdog.
Todd Garvin knows this. The Ouachita football program will preach this ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the two schools for the first time ever. Still, this matchup reads 5A Ouachita vs. 1A OCS on paper…
“This is definitely Hickory vs. South Bend from ‘Hoosiers,’” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “They’ve got, what, a thousand more kids than us? It’s going to be a great challenge for us. No doubt, we won’t see a team bigger than Ouachita all year long.”
Long before Garvin was named head coach at Ouachita, the Lions engaged in a highly anticipated matchup against a smaller Sterlington squad back in 2003 and fell, 22-14, to the Panthers. After falling to 1-3 to start the season, Garvin isn’t interested in any storylines of smaller schools in the parish upsetting bigger schools. He’s simply worried about beating the Eagles and dealing with the problems OCS can provide any school of any size.
“They’ve got a really good receiver in (Tate) Hamby. He is very good at going up and getting the ball at the highest point. It’s hard to defend. It doesn’t matter where the ball is thrown,” Garvin said. “Landon (Graves) presents a problem because we haven’t seen a team that likes to run the quarterback as much as they like to run him. You can’t just pin your ears back and go get the quarterback. You have to play your keys and be disciplined enough to stay on the quarterback. It’ll be a challenge for us to prepare for the quarterback and the run game.”
OCS got a nice break from hard-fought contests last week with a 52-0 victory against Tensas. After playing against bigger competition for three straight weeks (Watson Chapel, Oak Grove and Mansfield), the (4-0) Eagles cruised in a contest where they totaled 412 yards offensively and held the Panthers to negative yardage.
Landon Graves completed 11-of-17 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns, while seven different Eagles carried the football for a total of 193 yards. The most interesting facet of Friday night’s victory was senior Carter Volion recording four tackles for the Eagles after returning from a second ACL tear back in an August scrimmage.
“Carter tore his ACL and had surgery down in New Orleans last year,” Fitzhugh said. “He got his release and in our scrimmage on Aug. 18, he hopped over a kid with no contact and tore it again. The MRI showed a complete tear, but it didn’t swell up on him. He started rehabbing on his own, and within less than a month to the day he tore it, he started running full speed with a brace. He did his research and it turns out that 30% of athletes can perform without an ACL. He came up to me and said, ‘I guess I’m in that 30%.’ So he was out there running full speed and played every snap on defense. That was a really neat deal.”
While it was all good vibes for the Eagles, the Lions struggled against their second Top 10 5A foe in the first four weeks in a 38-20 defeat Friday night. The worst part for Garvin was the Lions had opportunities to win the ballgame but failed to execute.
The Lions recorded multiple first downs on their opening possession after giving up a quick score to Brother Martin, but a fumble led to a scoop-and-score to make it a sudden 14-0 deficit. Then on the next series, running back Carldell Sirmons busted loose before the ball slipped through his hands when he tried to switch hands. Ouachita recovered the fumble, but the Lions were unable to punch it in, and Brother Martin answered with another score to take a 21-0 lead on the road.
“If we come out and execute on offense better in the first half, there’s no doubt it’s a different ballgame,” Garvin said. “I am proud of our team and how we responded in the second half. We scored twice and they scored 10 points, so I’m proud of my football team for not quitting. The effort was good, but we got behind and had to do what we’ve struggled with so far this season and that’s throw the football. We missed some open passes.”
Sirmons added another 200-yard night on the ground, marking the fourth straight week this season that he has rushed for more than 200 yards. He rushed for 210 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. He now has 928 rushing yards on the season (10 yard per carry average) with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Zach Jackson added 53 rushing yards and a score on 13 carries, but he completed just 10-of-25 passes for 113 yards with a touchdown and interception. Backup quarterback Charlie Smith suffered concussion-type symptoms before the Lions played Conway in Week 3 and has since stepped away from the team following a family decision.
Ouachita is in search of a fast start Thursday night with more consistency from its offense, while OCS hopes to build off of the momentum gained in the first four weeks of the season in an attempt to upset the Lions on the road.
