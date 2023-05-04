Benjy Lewis

Ouachita head coach Benjy Lewis poses with his team after being promoted as the new head football coach for the Lions. (Photo by Jake Martin)

Ouachita principal Charles Wright saw the writing on the wall, and he knew change was possible. With a plan in place, the Lions moved quickly to name defensive coordinator Benjy Lewis head coach less than 24 hours after Todd Garvin accepted the vacant head coaching job. 

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.