The (5-9) Ouachita baseball team has plenty to figure out, head coach Josh Morrison attests. But Morrison also acknowledges the Lions are coming off of a weekend where Ouachita got two stellar outings out from its starters to shake back from some early losses taken on the chin.
“Our record may not show it, but we’ve battled some good teams. We’ve had some bad days too,” Morrison said. “For whatever reason, we were flat in some of those. This is by far the toughest schedule we’ve had. We have to start putting something together here.”
The Lions are on the right track to do so after picking up a 4-2 win against St. Thomas More and a 6-0 victory over Iowa.
Zach Shaw and Jacob McCullars produced stellar outings on the bump in both victories. Shaw tossed all nine innings and gave up just two earned runs on four hits and one walk. Shaw also helped his cause with a team-leading two hits against St. Thomas More.
Against Iowa, McCullars allowed no runs on five hits and two walks.
“Both of those guys are phenomenal (on the mound),” Morrison said. “They’ve pitched a whole lot here. Jacob, in a short season last year from a statistical standpoint, he had the best year. He also drew a lot of the weaker draws because Zach was our ace. He has good stuff pitching from the left side. Any time ol’ Jacob McCullars is out there for us, we feel good about our chances.”
The key to building off of the newfound success in 2021 is for Ouachita to produce more offense and gain confidence. Morrison knows his squad needs to take down a big name to get the ball rolling, but you can’t do that without brining the energy.
“I thought we had some good energy this past weekend, and that’s the key for us,” Morrison said. “When we’re excited to play baseball, we have a very good ball club. When we’re not motivated, we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Ouachita will begin the Twin City Outdoors Tournament with a doubleheader Thursday against Claiborne Christian at 4 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. encounter with Ouachita Christian.
