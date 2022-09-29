After weeks of slugging it out with Top 10 foes in the biggest classifications Arkansas and Louisiana has to offer, the Ouachita football hosted the No. 1 team in Class 1A for the first ever matchup between the (2-3) Lions and the (4-1) Ouachita Christian Eagles.
The Eagles entered the contest with three wins against schools in classifications larger than theirs, so though OCS was the underdog on paper, Ouachita knew it had to take the always dangerous Eagles seriously. In fact, playing with house money against a 5A opponent, Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin felt OCS had all the momentum in the world heading in. But Ouachita set the tone early and finished strong in a 48-28 victory Thursday night.
“I thought our team looked like we belonged here,” Garvin said. “We’re still trying to find an identity and still trying to piece it together through an adverse non-district schedule, but I thought our team came out strong and came out fast and physical. We looked like we were meant to be out here tonight.”
Ouachita recorded 322 total yards in the first half, while keeping Landon Graves mostly in check before taking a 27-7 halftime lead.
Two key factors for the Lions slowing down OCS’ offense in the first half consisted of shutting down Graves’ rushing attack (negative nine yards in the first two quarters) and limiting Tate Hamby’s touches on the outside (three catches for just 10 yards).
“You’ve got to be able to stop those two guys,” Garvin said. “Those are two good football players. We did a good job of getting Landon off his spot and forcing some passes where he couldn’t’ step into throws. Great job by our defense tonight.”
For the first time this season, Carldell Sirmons didn’t rush for 200 yards. Instead he rushed for 300. Sirmons’ impressive final stat line saw Ouachita’s junior back finish with 311 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. He now has more than 1,200 rushing yards midway through the regular season. If you ask OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh, he was everything he was billed up to be and more.
“Of course we knew that Carldell Sirmons was the real deal,” Fitzhugh said. “I told him he should have rested his ankle a little longer when he went down in the game. He’s back two plays later? He was outstanding, and I thought their quarterback had his best game throwing the football tonight.”
Ouachita quarterback Zach Jackson completed six-of-nine passes for 172 yards and a score.
And he made some big throws in the second half when OCS attempted to mount a comeback. The Lions were seemingly running away with the ballgame, as Sirmons kept his pad level low to the ground before hitting that second gear on an 83-yard touchdown run to put Ouachita up, 34-7, with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Eagles wouldn’t quit, though. Hamby returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards before the defense forced a stop and Graves connected with Noah Lovelady on a six-yard score to make it a two-score ballgame. That followed a reverse pass from running back Zach White to Graves to move the sticks. Graves completed 15-of-38 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, while White led the team with 147 rushing yards on 18 carries. He also led the team in receiving with 92 yards on three catches.
Ouachita recovered OCS’ ensuing onside kick with a little more than eight minutes to go. That’s when Sirmons left the game with a cramp. Fitzhugh tipped his cap to the coaching staff for the play call that followed, as a reverse pitch to receiver Kaleb Malcolm went 47 yards for the score to extend the Lions lead to 41-21.
“It was unfortunate that Carldell was out. If he’s in there, well, I don’t know how you do better than score,” Garvin said. “But we executed that play there. I’m really proud of Kaleb being able to get the ball in the end zone.”
OCS wouldn’t back down, though. Graves tossed a 47-yard touchdown to Drew Dougan with 5:59 remaining in the contest. The backbreaker came on the ensuing possession, though, as a fourth-and-seven from OCS’ 30 turned into a 30-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Treadway on a fullback dive.
“The second half we kept fighting,” Fitzhugh said. “If we get that one stop, we have a chance to make it 41-35, and maybe you do get an onside kick, who knows? It was a fun opportunity.”
OCS also shot itself in the foot in the first half with a holding penalty on a long pitch and catch from Graves to White and the Eagles missed a 35-yard field goal attempt and had an offsides penalty on what looked to be a successful onside kick.
But make no mistake about it — Ouachita’s burst was the difference in this 5A vs. 1A local matchup.
Ouachita’s second possession of the game ultimately told the story of the clash between the Lions and the Eagles. Sirmons took the handoff, made a defender miss with a smooth cut and then outran the entire defense on a 62-yard touchdown run. It was the appetizer for a main course that featured 189 rushing yards and three scores on 13 carries for Sirmons in the first half alone.
“Again, this is the kind of game you get better in,” Fitzhugh said. “I don’t think there’s a 1A football team out there that’s better than Ouachita. This game tonight gets us ready for any team we’ll see all year long.”
The Eagles answered Sirmons’ first score with two explosive passing plays midway through the first quarter. Facing a third-and-nine, Graves found running back White on a 56-yard pass up the seam before hurrying to the line and tossing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lovelady to tie the contest, 7-7.
After forcing a punt, OCS crossed midfield with an opportunity to take the lead on the road. A Kristian Doyle sack, however, put the Eagles behind the sticks and ultimately led to a fourth-and-15 from Ouachita’s 45-yard line. OCS elected to go for it, and the pass fell incomplete. Ouachita took advantage of the short field with a four-play drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown run from Sirmons.
The Lions defense then forced a three-and-out on the ensuing series before Ouachita took a quick 20-7 lead after quarterback Zach Jackson hit tight end Trevon Bradford on a 42-yard touchdown pass.
Sirmons found the end zone with a one-yard scamper with a minute left in the half to send the Lions into the locker room with a three-score advantage.
Following Ouachita’s victory, the Lions will begin district play with a home game against West Ouachita Friday. OCS will continue district play with a Thursday night home contest against St. Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.