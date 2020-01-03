DSC_1116.JPG
(Photo by Jake Martin)
Ouachita feasted off of 3-point shots to beat Southwood 55-50 in the semifinals of The Don Redden Memorial Classic Friday night.
 
Jamal Davis began the first quarter exactly how he ended it. Not only was Jamal Davis’ 3-pointer the first of many from him, but Davis drained a triple at the buzzer to give the Lions a 20-13 advantage after one quarter.
 
Davis and Quez Owens combined for 17 of Ouachita’s 20 first-quarter points.
Ouachita jumped on Southwood, 14-6, before a 7-0 run trimmed the Lions lead to just one point.
 
Ouachita’s Jordan Sledge nailed a corner trey before Davis hit his buzzer-beater triple to give the Lions a larger cushion.
 
After playing a mostly slow, halfcourt pace in the first quarter, the pace quickened in the second quarter.
 
Davis got a shooter’s roll for his fourth 3-pointer before Ouachita took a 31-24 lead into halftime.

Ouachita vs. Southwood

1 of 8
 
A Southwood 3-pointer cut Ouachita’s lead to two just two minutes into the third quarter.
 
Davis’ fifth triple ended the run.
 
Ouachita drained nine 3-pointers in the win.
 
The Lions took a 44-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
 
3 banned one after a nice find from owens to give ouachita a 48-43 lead with five minutes to play.
 
Ouachita held Southwood to just five points in the first six minutes of the quarter. On the offensive end, Owens continuously drove the basketball and converted underneath.
 
Davis led the team with 17 points, while Owens added 15.
 
Ouachita will play Wossman in the finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

