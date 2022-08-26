The Ouachita Lions get the best of both worlds in a 14-6 victory against Oak Grove in Friday's Bayou Jamb at Louisiana Tech. The Lions tasted victory but also committed several errors the coaching staff can point at to try and improve ahead of a daunting schedule that begins with Rummel Thursday night.
Perhaps the biggest hurdle for Ouachita Friday night was communication. The Lions’ lone score given up on defense was due to miscommunication, and the offense staggered with alignment problems up front.
“There is a lot to clean up,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “We don’t need video to see that. We can see that in the middle of the ballgame. But that’s what these games are for and hopefully we take it and learn and apply it.”
The Lions clung to a 7-6 lead out of the break and made one defensive stop after the next in the second half. Khris Pleasant, Kristian Doyle and others in the front seven were stubborn against the inside run, while others flew to the football on the perimeter.
Ouachita’s offense staggered a bit in the second half, but tailback Carldell Sirmons busted loose on a 49-yard run to set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Zach Jackson to fullback Jamarion Treadway to give the Lions a 14-6 lead.
“It’s been a dream of mine to score a touchdown on a college field, and hopefully I get to at the next level," Treadway said. "But right now, I’m focused on my team and my boys.”
Sirmons’ long run was one of very few on the night, as Ouachita’s offensive line continues to try and mesh together. The Lions return starters on the interior with Gavin Waters, Noah Miller and Derrick Perkins, but moving Trevon Bradford to tight end has allowed two new starters to emerge at tackle. Garvin was adamant that the Lions need to be able to run the football to be successful this season. And he believes it will come in time.
“Our tackles are both puppies,” Garvin said. “We’re trying to catch them up with the rest of the offensive line, and moving Tre out to tight end, that’s a new position for him. I thought they owned the line of scrimmage in the box, but we have to do a better job. We’re really just one man away from busting a big play.”
In the first half, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin showed why he’s an Oklahoma State commit after securing a tackle for loss followed by tracking down Ouachita’s speedy quarterback Zach Jackson on the opening series to force a three-and-out. However, a fumble on the ensuing punt was pounced on by the Lions’ Dorian Ferrill-Miley.
Ouachita marched 42 yards for the score as an answer. Sirmons got loose on a 26-yard run and polished it off with a two-yard scamper.
While Ouachita’s offense had less than a desirable initial start, the Lions’ defense gave up no yards on three plays on its first possession. The Lions muffed a punt in the rain, though, so Oak Grove retained possession. Franklin recovered the punt for Oak Grove, so Oak Grove almost exactly mirrored what took place with Ouachita’s opening possession.
Jackson Bradley’s bootleg run had the Tigers knocking on the door of the red zone, but Ouachita’s defense limited any lateral success from Oak Grove’s spread formation. Kylon Bell’s tackle for loss set up a 43-yard field goal attempt, which went wide left.
Franklin wreaked havoc again on the Tigers ensuing possession, showcasing his open-field tackling ability. The Tigers got the ball back with less than two minutes to play in the half, and that was enough time to claw back into the contest.
Bradley connected with Jay Freeman on a 42-yard touchdown on the second play of the series. Ouachita had busted coverage on the play as Freeman ran free down the sideline. A missed PAT kept it a one-score game.
“I thought the front seven played well,” Garvin said. “The backend not so well. Lot of inexperience that showed tonight. That’s the focus. Who is going to be those guys? We rotated some guys at corner, and our safety position, that’s where some of the miscommunication came from. Hopefully we get that cleaned up, so it’s cohesion and working together. Us rotating guys back there, it’s kind of hard to get that continuity.”
Safety Charlie Smith skied high in the air and nearly reeled in a one-handed interception late in the game, but still did enough to break up a long pass attempt from Oak Grove.
Ouachita will work on improving communication before hitting the road and challenging Rummel Thursday.
