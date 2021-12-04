Ouachita claimed two of the top three honors on the 2021 District 2-5A All-District Team.
Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin earned Coach of the Year honors, while Lions senior linebacker Carmycah Glass received the nod for Defensive MVP.
Ruston’s Dyson Fields claimed Offensive MVP honors after rushing for 1,659 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season.
Ouachita, Ruston and West Monroe each tied to share the district crown with 4-1 records.
The complete District 2-5A team is as follows:
Offense
MVP Dyson Fields, Ruston
First Team
Offensive line Kaden Moreau, Pineville
Offensive line Noah Miller, Ouachita
Offensive line Jayden Woods, Ruston
Offensive line Micah Scheer, Ruston
Offensive line Thomas Wink, West Ouachita
Offensive line Thatcher Moorhead, West Monroe
Tight end Nate Green, West Monroe
Wide receiver Dawson Willis, Ruston
Wide receiver Brett Norris, West Monroe
Wide receiver Daylon Hammond, Alexandria Senior High
Wide receiver Jaeden Ledent, Ouachita
Tailback Dyson Fields, Ruston
Tailback Rayshawn Pleasant, West Monroe
Tailback Jarvis Newton, ASH
Fullback Devian Wilson, Ruston
Quarterback Jaden Osborne, Ruston
Athlete Carldell Sirmons, Ouachita
Kicker Abel Peterman, ASH
Returner Javari Sanders, West Monroe
Second Team
Offensive line Bernard Johnson, Ruston
Offensive line Seth Duncan, West Monroe
Offensive line John Curtis Goodman, ASH
Offensive line Ethan Clark, Pineville
Offensive line Trevon Bradford, Ouachita
Offensive line Mase Many, West Monroe
Tight end Jacob McCullars, Ouachita
Tight end Ahmad Breaux, Ruston
Wide Receiver T.J. Johnson, ASH
Wide Receiver Cody Riggs, Pineville
Wide Receiver Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita
Wide Receiver Seth Clampit, West Ouachita
Wide Receiver Amyrion Mingo, ASH
Tailback Bruce Jackson, Pineville
Tailback Marcell Henderson, Ouachita
Tailback Kohl Nolan, West Ouachita
Fullback Noah Norman, West Monroe
Quarterback Zach Jackson, Ouachita
Athlete Hayden Federico, West Monroe
Kicker Brady Beason, Ruston
Returner Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita
Defense
MVP Carmycah Glass, Ouachita
First Team
Defensive tackle Dennis Williams, Ruston
Defensive tackle Jackson Snow, West Monroe
Defensive tackle J’Mari Monette, ASH
Defensive end Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, ASH
Defensive end Geordan Guidry, Ruston
Defensive end Michael Nolan, West Ouachita
Defensive end Brock Harvey, West Monroe
Linebacker Carmycah Glass, Ouachita
Linebacker Jadon Mayfield, Ruston
Linebacker Chauncey Lee, West Monroe
Corner B.J. Green, Ruston
Corner Paul Manning, West Monroe
Corner Josh Marie, ASH
Corner Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita
Safety Jadais Richard, West Monroe
Safety Jack DeBruhl, West Monroe
Safety Kamron Miller, Pineville
Safety D’Angelo Harper, Ruston
Flex Kristian Doyle, Ouachita
Punter Abel Peterman, ASH
Second Team
Defensive tackle Phil Bradford, Ouachita
Defensive tackle Hayden Stewart, West Monroe
Defensive tackle Richard Killian, West Monroe
Defensive tackle Carl Hall, ASH
Defensive end Wyatt Dauzart, ASH
Defensive end Wyatt Bagwell, West Monroe
Defensive end Kelby Collins, Pineville
Defensive end Tylen Burch, Pineville
Linebacker Tag Banks, West Monroe
Linebacker Terrell Blake, ASH
Linebacker Bryant Ford, Pineville
Linebacker Brilun Elmore, Ruston
Corner Javari Sanders, West Monroe
Corner Jaylin Holland, West Ouachita
Safety Hunter Myers, West Monroe
Safety A.J. Howard, West Monroe
Safety Raylynn Hofler, West Ouachita
Safety Winston Sanders, Ouachita
Flex Greg Willis, Pineville
Punter Grant Edmonson, West Monroe
Punter Brady Beason, Ruston
Honorable Mention
Joe Bordelon, ASH
Jermaine Minor, ASH
Cameron Calderon, ASH
Zack Gravning, ASH
Adaiah Jones, ASH
James Herrington, ASH
Christian Davis, Ruston
Ray Owens, Ruston
Mon Maddox, Ruston
Jordan McWain, Ruston
Nate Johnson, Ruston
Mason Skipper, Ruston
Will Regan, Ruston
Gavin Waters, Ouachita
Zahir Muhammad, Ouachita
Austin Willis, Ouachita
Chance Dora, Ouachita
Fred Downs, Ouachita
Kendrick Cooley
Mondrai Hogg, Ouachita
Donte Dunbar, Ouachita
Zach Johnson, West Monroe
Hunter Whitlock, West Monroe
Kaden Evan, West Monroe
D’Arius Ziegler, West Monroe
Haikeem Buckley, West Monroe
Evan O’Brien, Pineville
Alex Courville, Pineville
Chase White, West Ouachita
Houston Moore, West Ouachita
Antonio Ford, West Ouachita
Mike Hall, West Ouachita
Mason Cobb, West Ouachita
Christian Willis, West Ouachita
Chandler Romero, West Ouachita
Jackson Walker, West Ouachita
Luke Jones, West Ouachita
