Zach Shaw could have gotten offers from Alabama, Florida and any other SEC school, but his college destination was already predetermined.
Ouachita’s junior quarterback wanted to be a ULM Warhawk since day one, and this past weekend, he gave his verbal pledge.
“I’ve grown up out there,” said Shaw, whose father Phillip serves as an athletic trainer at ULM. “I love it there. The program is changing. It’s starting to get a high-powered offense, and it’s a similar offense to what we run at Ouachita. I think it’ll make for an easy transition.”
Shaw went to a summer camp at ULM before his sophomore year, and that’s when he started to realize he could play at the next level.
“They liked my arm strength,” Shaw said. “Most of the time, I make pretty good decisions. I understand the coverages.”
Shaw was offered by ULM before the season, as he was the latest of a long list of Northeast Louisiana quarterbacks that garnered offers from the Warhawks. ULM offered West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann, Sterlington’s Haynes Crockett and Neville’s Andrew Brister. All three quarterbacks are seniors this year, while Shaw still has one year left of high school football as a 2021 commit.
“Having Garrett and Hayes Crockett there, I’m just going to have to work for it,” Shaw said. “I have relationships with them already.”
Shaw and the Lions finished 5-6 in 2019 after Ouachita was eliminated by No. 11 Haughton in a 28-7 first-round defeat.
