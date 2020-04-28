The Ouachita baseball team featured one of Josh Morrison’s most unique senior classes ever.
A submarine pitcher, a base runner who forgot what it felt like to be thrown out on a steal attempt and a rare .400 hitter set the stage for what Morrison called a promising 2020 season. And even though the Lions got off to a slow 5-5 start to the 2020 season, Morrison felt the team was just beginning to hit their stride after a 3-2 victory against Haughton on March 7.
“Our record didn’t show it, but we were fixing to start to play our baseball,” Morrison said. “I just feel like we never really got into the flow of practice this year with so much rain early. We didn’t get on the field much. We could certainly hit. We averaged over 10 hits a game.”
One of the players leading the charge in the early goings was Austin Pennington, who returned after hitting over .400 in 2019.
“He was our leading hitter coming back from the 2019 season, and I’ve only coached a few players who have hit over .400,” Morrison said.
Through 10 games, Pennington’s numbers took a dip. Pennington was hitting just .250 out of the gate, but there’s a perfectly good reason for that. Before the season ever got off the ground, Pennington took a fly ball to the mouth that nearly knocked his teeth out. The injury required stitches and made Pennington admittedly hesitant both at the plate and in the outfield.
“I didn’t admit it at first, but my average started dropping a bit,” Pennington said. “I did feel like we were beginning to turn a corner, though. (The seniors) came together and decided we needed to pick ourselves up because, at least for me, this was the last year to ever play baseball.”
Pennington might’ve gotten off to an admitted slow start, but his fellow senior Myles Grayson didn’t. Then again, Grayson doesn’t do anything slow on the field. In his senior campaign, Grayson was hitting .300, but more important than that, he was once again a terror on the base paths.
Grayson said he’d been thrown out one time in four years of stealing bases as a member of the Lion baseball team.
“It’s just a sense I had,” Grayson said. “You have to get the perfect jump. It was easy for me at first base, but once I got to second base, that would be a little harder. Coach Mo always told me if it doesn’t feel right to shut it down.”
Like Pennington, though, Grayson suffered an unfortunate injury that created adversity in his final baseball season, as well.
“I pulled a muscle in my bicep when I was hitting, and it put me out for the last four games,” Grayson said. “It was heartbreaking.”
Though Pennington and Grayson hit rough patches to start the 2020 season, Zach Vinning was on cruise control. In 17 innings pitched, Ouachita’s pitcher struck out 10 and had a 0.81 ERA for the season.
“Zach’s numbers were tremendous,” Morrison said. “He’s a little unorthodox as a submarine guy. He worked out for a couple of schools but wasn’t offered by any before all of this hit. I don’t know if baseball is in his plans or not.”
Morrison said Vinning threw 90- to 95-percent fastballs and gave opponents fits with a sinker he developed in the offseason.
“He would throw that off-speed pitch for a strike, and he just had a knack for getting people out,” Morrison said. “The most improvement we saw was his off-speed pitch.”
Unfortunately for all seniors involved, the opportunity to create more lasting memories disappeared amid the global pandemic. That doesn’t mean their efforts at Ouachita went unnoticed. Morrison sat down with each senior and told them how much they meant to him personally, and if the Lions can get back on the field for some summer league action, Morrison will do whatever he can to honor them.
“I’d love to have them come out and do a senior day for them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.