If the first snap of Thursday’s meritless, yet meaningful, spring game gives Ouachita fans an inside peak of what’s in store for the 2022 football season, diehards can get behind the idea of the sequel topping the original.
Last season, the Lions shocked many throughout the state with a share of a District 2-5A title and a quarterfinal appearance. And this year, players on that team like Carldell Sirmons, who took the first snap in Thursday’s scrimmage and shook a defender with a hesitation move before ripping off a 30-yard gain, look primed to take the next step.
“When we needed to make a big play on offense, third down or get the momentum back, we did,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “Early on, we gave up a big play to their offense, and they had some big play makers, but after we settled in, we started to prevent the big play on defense. So it was feeling each other out early on, but then we settled in, and the kids played good sound football.”
The Lions made big plays against a team that was the No. 2 seed in the Class 5A playoffs a year ago and outscored their opponent 20-0 in two 10-minute running halves.
Ouachita did it on the ground and through the air in a controlled scrimmage that featured the Lion’s first team offense against Captain Shreve’s defense. Sirmon’s 30-yard gain was followed by another big gain on the ground by quarterback Zach Jackson. Ouachita’s returning starting quarterback took an option down the line and bounced it on the outside for another 30-yard gain. Jackson polished off the drive with a short-yardage score.
“He looks more comfortable every day running our offense,” Garvin said. “We’re able to put a little bit more on their shoulders, and he’s doing a good job in his decision-making and protecting the football.”
Jackson connected with Mandrell Lewis on a 60-yard pass before taking it, himself, again for a short touchdown run.
The Lions defense limited Captain Shreve’s big-play potential with star receiver Marquez Stevenson after he reeled off a 70-yard touchdown toward the beginning of the scrimmage. In fact, every time a Lion defender got their hands on him, Ouachita’s bench erupted. During the scrimmage, defensive back Jaibriel Sheppard secured a tackle for loss against the talented receiver, who also has several D1 offers in track. Junior Kristian Doyle wreaked havoc in the backfield too and scored a quarterback hurry during the scrimmage.
Garvin is tinkering with position changes, as the defense will have to replace far more than the offensive unit will from a year ago.
“We lost seven guys on defense,” Garvin said. “Charlie Smith and Kylon Bell, those are the two that come to my head right away that would have been sharing time or in backup role on offense. Their ability can’t be on the sideline sharing reps. Those guys can move over and be full-time players for us. They were excited about that opportunity, and they’ll still have a small role on both sides of the football. But I think they can both step in and make an immediate impact on defense”
The youngsters came to play too. Freshman Dylan Berymon combined with senior Kristopher Pleasant on a sack in the scrimmage, and by the look of his frame, Berymon doesn’t resemble an eighth grader heading into the ninth grade. Garvin was extremely high about the incoming freshmen class.
“It’s a great class,” said Garvin about the youngsters. “To build a good program, it’s a must for us to build those relationships with those young men when we have the opportunity in the offseason.”
Sirmons scored the first touchdown in the running clock scrimmage on a 60-yard reception. Making plays is nothing new for Sirmons, who scored the game-winning two-point conversion against West Monroe last season, but Garvin saw a change in his junior tailback’s maturity this off-season.
“I’ve seen him take more of a leadership role,” Garvin said. “He’s a vocal guy. His body language and mannerisms can lead us in a positive or negative way. He’s found a way to make it a positive. He’s really done a good job for our team in the offseason.”
Basketball star Jonathan Bradshaw showcased his athleticism after high-pointing a football on a 30-yard reception in the scrimmage. Bradshaw is one of those players that Ouachita coaches believe could be a playmaker if he applies himself on the gridiron like he does on the basketball court.
“I think he’s going to make a commitment this offseason,” Garvin said. “He’s made one this spring. He is a difference maker. He’ll be one for our football team.”
Capping the scoring in the scrimmage was fullback Jamarion Treadway, who scored two touchdowns to make it a 20-0 affair. Treadway with the ball in his hands should become a familiar sight for Ouachita fans this fall.
“We’re going to get him involved,” Garvin said. “We like putting it in his hands.”
Ouachita will participate in an officials scrimmage at Ruston High School against the Bearcats Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.