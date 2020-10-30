The physical makeup of a football team could be comparable to statistics.
The way a team looks in warmups, for instance, might be a strong indicator of which way the pendulum swings on that given night, but just like statistics, it doesn't always depict the full story.
There are exceptions, though. Look no further than what took place at Ouachita Parish High School Friday night. When No. 5 Ruston and No. 16 Ouachita ran onto the field, there was a significant difference in both the numbers and size of Ruston players. And the 24-0 Ruston victory that followed mirrored that observation.
It marked the first time Ouachita has been shutout since Evangel shut the Lions out in 2001.
“You have to tip your hat to them,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “They’re a dang good football team. They came out ready to play, and heck, we came out ready to play. We gave up a couple big plays, but at the same time, it wasn’t big plays to the run. We tried to do our best to take that run away from them. Our safeties were biting hard, so we gave up that big pass play over the top a couple times. I’m proud of those Lions for the way we competed. Sometimes you run into a buzzsaw like Ruston.”
Running the tried and true veer offense, the Bearcats ran an 8-play, 76-yard drive to open the game and take a seven-point lead. On that drive, quarterback Jaden Osborne hit a wide-open Sam Andrews, who is 6’2”, 275 pounds for the record, down the field for a 44-yard strike. Dyson Fields scored on a 4-yard scamper to put the Bearcats on top. Fields started the season behind running backs Ketravion Hargrove and Deontre Griffin before each back sustained injuries.
Despite turning the football over multiple times — Ouachita’s Carmycah Glass recovered the loose ball for the Lions — Ruston outscored the Lions, 17-0, in a first half where Ruston limited Ouachita quarterback Zach Shaw to negative one passing yard.
That, of course, pleased Ruston head coach Jerrod Baugh, but Baugh was specifically looking for a complete performance after getting outscored by Acadiana, 14-0, the week prior. Baugh got that, as Ruston’s defense prevented the Lions from reaching the end zone.
“I’m just pleased that our kids showed up to play ball for four quarters,” Baugh said. “I can probably nitpick a few things, but I’m just pleased our kids came to play ball for four quarters. Coming into last week, I thought we played really hard against (defending state champs) Acadiana, but we kind of lost focus on some things in the second half and gave up some big plays. That was really good to see against a really good Ouachita team that has some guys that can really do something with the football.”
Ouachita tailback Boris Richard had success running the football, as he ripped off 48 yards on eight carries in the first two quarters, but two punts and a turnover on downs kept Ouachita from sniffing the end zone.
Glass’ fumble recovery late in the first quarter preceded a 3-and-out before junior fullback Devion Wilson (6’1”, 230) pushed his way into the end zone on a dive from four yards out.
Down 14-0, Ouachita utilized an up-tempo style and found some productive runs from Richard before crossing the 50 for the first time of the night. Facing a 4th-and-1 from the Ruston 33-yard line, Shaw threw a bubble screen but the pass fell incomplete.
The lack of big plays on the outside proved to be a big story all night.
“It was frustrating, but at the same time, they are just as athletic as we are,” Fitzgerald said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of explosive plays in the game. It was a battle of third downs and fourth downs, and they won those battles.”
Still, with roughly four minutes remaining in the half, Ruston was facing a 3rd-and-20 from its own 23-yard line after a holding penalty backed up the Bearcats. Whatever optimism remained in the half quickly vanished when Osborne found a wide open B.J. Green for a 27-yard completion. Senior kicker Caleb Phillips booted a 35-yard field goal at the end of the half to complete a dominant first half for the Bearcats.
Ruston outgained Ouachita, 221-57, in total yards in the first two quarters.
Fields scored another touchdown in the third quarter, and though Ouachita had a few more spark plays like a Cody Wooley fumble recovery, Ouachita’s offense was ultimately held to 129 total yards of offense.
Shaw finished just 10-of-20 for 47 yards. Ruston’s Osborne completed 6-of-10 passes for 122 yards in the Ruston victory. The Bearcats rushed for 257 yards in the victory.
Up next for the (1-3) Lions is a road matchup with West Monroe, while (4-1) Ruston will host ASH.
