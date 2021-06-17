The thought of creating a legacy worth remembering is too exciting to pass up for Mariah Ambers as she makes her way to Blue Mountain College in Mississippi.
But whether she knows it or not, Ambers has already created a legacy worth telling with Ouachita's soccer program.
"We came in at the same time," Ouachita head coach Sam Jones said. "My first year was her freshman year. We've both grown. The ball skills and the soccer knowledge comes with practice. But the passion and willingness to work is just born. Either kids have it or they don't."
Jones attests that Ambers had that at Ouachita, and that's what made her a captain her senior season.
Trying to play in a season where COVID-19 placed many bumps in the road — 23 of 28 players missed at least two weeks due to contact tracing — Ambers was one of the players that Jones could rely on to rally the troops.
"Leaders like her really pushed the girls to finish," Jones said. "We had girls who transferred out and other girls who quit."
Ambers never thought she'd be playing collegiate soccer five hours from home in her next venture, but that's simply the way it worked out for the recent Ouachita grad. By using the Next College Student Athlete app, Ambers uploaded a profile that college coaches viewed and showed interest in. The only problem is most of them were too far away, and though Blue Mountain College is roughly five hours from home, Ambers' interest grew as she pondered the possibilities.
"It's their first year of having a team, so I know if I do really good I could leave a legacy there," Ambers said.
After making contact with the Blue Mountain College coach and being persuaded to join the team, Ambers signed with the club Thursday afternoon at Ouachita High School.
She signs as a "jack of all trades," Jones said.
"She played defender, midfield, forward," Jones said. "She would play goalie if I let her. She's so athletic and passionate about winning. She'll play anything. She would be the person that I put man-on-man on the other team's best player. She embraced that big time. She was a big example for all the other kids."
Ambers said she grew into her own during her senior season.
"I just kicked it into gear," Ambers said. "I said, 'This is my year.' I have to show out and prove to everybody that I'm as good as they say I am."
As the setting changes for Ambers, that goal remains the same.
