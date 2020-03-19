High school seniors across the nation are clinging on to a sliver of hope that spring sports will eventually continue.
Obviously, most just want another chance to play the sport they love, but there are other factors, as well. Some are still trying to attain athletic scholarships, while others are simply trying to finish out their playing career on a field somewhere in May. But the players aren’t the only ones hurting through this process. The coaches are too.
Take Samantha Welch for instance. As the new Ouachita Lady Lions softball coach, Welch is following the highly successful Tim Whitman with seven seniors who have won district titles and even a Class 5A State Championship. To potentially end their storybook careers off the field is anything but fair, so imagine trying to comfort that group during this time.
“They are so talented,” Welch said. “I hope they don’t cut the season short because while we have some players that will play at the next level, everyone won’t. I just want them to have a chance. I also don’t know what we will look like when these seven seniors leave.”
Welch tried to remain as positive as possible at Ouachita’s tournament last weekend at the Sterlington Sports Complex. Changes were being made left and right as teams like West Monroe and Caldwell tried to get into the tournament after they dealt with their own cancellations.
That came along with doubt spreading throughout the tournament about whether or not play can resume and whether or not this will be the final contests of the season.
“Friday we were told we couldn’t play, and then I got a phone call 10 minutes later saying we could,” Welch said. “It was definitely Friday the 13th. We ended up having a great turnout on Saturday, though, because there was nothing else going on in town really.”
Like Ouachita, West Monroe, is off to an extremely strong start to the season. West Monroe and Ouachita are each 12-2 on the season and were supposed to play last Tuesday.
“That was very disappointing that we didn’t get to play,” Welch said. “We were like, ‘Can we please just play West Monroe Tuesday and then postpone the season?’”
Unfortunately softball fans will have to wait and see if the Lady Lions and Lady Rebels get to make up one of their two scheduled contests at a later date.
In the meantime, the Lady Lions, like every other high school team, cannot officially meet up for a practice. And the LHSAA’s latest statement said the earliest competition could resume is April 14. Fortunately, the LHSAA did not rule out pushing back championships if needed.
While softball is put on hold, Welch is confident her seniors will stay ready just in case the Lady Lions’ season continues.
“I don’t have to worry about them,” Welch said. “I know they’re going to get their work in at home.”
In her first season as head coach of the Lady Lions, Welch inherited a senior-laden Ouachita softball team that looked like another state championship contender in 5A. And then everything changed after an unprecedented event.
How’s that for your first year on the job?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.