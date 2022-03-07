The Ouachita Lady Lions are entering district play with a much different attitude than it did one year ago.
After struggling to stack wins over the season and recording a 1-9 district campaign, the Lady Lions took their lumps and are ready to start handing out some losses to the competition.
But growing pains could remain. From three to four freshmen infielders to a returning Makayla Nettles, this Lady Lions squad looks much different than it did a year ago.
“These girls have come in and worked even harder to get prepared for the season,” Ouachita head coach Samantha Hamby said. “They weren’t going to let what happened last year happen again.”
Ouachita boasts a 7-4 record going into District 2-5A play this week.
Nettles missed last season with a knee injury and has enjoyed a fast start to the season. She went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a 13-4 victory against Menard over the weekend.
“She’s our leadoff hitter, a slapper,” Hamby said. “She’s very vocal and comes in and works her tail off.”
Alyssa Norris has increased her production inside the circle and at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with a home run in a 10-7 loss against Airline over the weekend. Despite Ouachita tallying 10 hits, the Lady Lions left 10 on base and committed three errors in the loss. Hamby wants to see Ouachita clean that up ahead of a big week.
The Lady Lions hope this newfound confidence will produce better District 2-5A results this week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
