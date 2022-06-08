The USSSA Fastpitch State Tournament will be held at the Ouachita Sportsplex on June 10 – 12. This tournament will bring an estimated economic impact of over $173,000 to Ouachita Parish.
 
The tournament will feature 99 teams and is split between Monroe, Ruston, and Alexandria. Monroe will host the 18U open and 14U open divisions at the Ouachita Sportsplex.
 
It’s a privilege to host a portion of the USSSA Fastpitch State Tournament in Monroe, and we look forward to having their teams and families in our community,” said Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales.
 
Admission is $10 to attend.  For more information contact Scott Bruscato at 318.387.5691 or sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org

