If Todd Garvin and company restore the Ouachita program and transform it back into a state championship contending program, the Class of 2022 seniors will forever be remembered as the cornerstone of that movement.
That’s what made Wednesday’s National Signing Day Ceremony, where Carmycah Glass (Missouri), Jaylen Kincaid (Langford University in Oklahoma) Phil Bradford (McNeese) Marcell Henderson (Mississippi College) and Jaeden Ledent (Louisiana Christian) each signed letters of intent, so special for Lion fans.
“We’re just trying to pave the way for the young guys to show that anything is possible,” Kincaid said.
At the bare minimum, this class will be known as the class that ended the streak of losses against West Monroe that dated back nearly a decade before they were even born.
“We started something new,” Bradford said. “Coach Garvin, and this coaching staff, it will make a big change. Watch out for Ouachita.”
Glass was named the District 2-5A Defensive Player of the Year and Class 5A All State after totaling a team-leading 107 tackles. He rolled the dice on himself by not signing during the early period. The gamble paid off with an SEC scholarship offer.
“It was scary,” Glass said. “I didn’t think I was going to get anything else because it was taking a long time, but eventually Mizzou came on. I liked what they had to offer.”
Glass is hoping his older brother Carl Glass, who played with Harding last season after thriving at Ouachita, will join him at Missouri soon.
“That’s been a dream since I was a little boy,” Glass said. “Me and my brother, we always dreamed of playing together at the next level.”
Kincaid made First-Team All-Parish after grabbing seven interceptions last fall. Like Glass, Kincaid feels like the power dynamic in Northeast Louisiana shifted under this senior group’s watch.
“It was a roller coaster ride of emotions with these (other seniors),” Kincaid said. “Getting used to the new coaching staff and then getting adjusted to the coaching staff. They just want what’s best for us, and the season we had, it showed.”
Rounding out the defense was big Phil Bradford, who is currently leading the Lions to more potential postseason success on the hardwood. He chose football over basketball for his future, though, as he signed with McNeese Wednesday morning.
“Basketball was first, but after I picked up a football, I haven’t looked back,” Bradford said.
Bradford totaled 58 tackles and seven tackles for loss with three sacks last season.
Offensively, Henderson rushed for 1,270 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, while Ledent recorded 353 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.
Henderson echoed the sentiments of his fellow seniors about Ouachita’s emergence, while Ledent credited hard work for making his special day possible.
“I never listened to critics, people who said I was too short and couldn’t play at the next level,” Ledent said. “I never let that stop me from working.”
With these five seniors leading the way, the Lions won nine games and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.
