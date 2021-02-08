To the Ouachita boys basketball team go the spoils, for now. Ouachita won the first matchup between the Lions and the No. 1 West Monroe Rebels last Saturday, but a rematch looms.
The Lions won the first district encounter going away with a 51-36 victory in The Madhouse. In the win, the (11-8) Lions elevated themselves to No. 12, while the (15-3) Rebels slipped to No. 4 in the power ranking after suffering their first district loss of the season. No time for West Monroe to lick its wounds, though. The Rebels and Lions will turn right around for a Friday night clash that will have huge ramifications on the district, as Ouachita remains undefeated in District 2-5A.
“It is (weird), but it seems like we play those guys three or four times a season anyway, so for us, it’s normal,” said Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison on having to turn around and play the Rebels one week later.
One thing Madison will look to do better in the rematch is limit Dakota Gasca behind the 3-point line. Gasca hit two early 3-pointers and went cold from the field after, but after reviewing tape, Madison said that could come back to bite the Lions in the rematch.
“He had some clean shots that he would normally make,” Madison said. “When we play those guys again, we have to shut those shots down. If he gets going, it will be a tough night for us.”
Sterry Leonard made tough shots around the basket to lead all with 21 points in the victory, while James Ross did what he's typically done all season long…
“James was just James,” Madison said. “He made some tough shots. He had no clean looks, but he made some contested shots.”
Ross added 19 points in Ouachita’s home victory.
While the Lions got to celebrate a massive win against their district foe, the Rebels got to regroup after playing four games in five days. West Monroe started the week by defeating the defending Class 5A State Champions Alexandria, 55-46, before ripping off wins against West Ouachita (62-45) and Pineville (68-48).
“We can’t get too high and can’t get too low,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. “We have to approach it one game at a time.”
Ouachita did a good job limiting West Monroe star guard Javion Richard in the win, which Madison said was the first order of business Saturday night.
“He’s one of the better guards here in the area, and in the state,” Madison said. “We know he does a lot, so we thought if we could slow him down that would affect the other players.”
No doubt West Monroe will do whatever it can to get Richard going this Friday night at West Monroe High School. Because even when he’s not leading the Rebels in scoring, Richard is affecting the games in more ways than one. A prime example of that is what Richard did in the win against Alexandria last week.
“We get on Javion sometimes because you come back and look at the scorebook and feel like he didn’t affect the game, but then you see he had five or six boards, eight assists, two steals, a block and two deflections,” Hill said. “You get on him and say, ‘Come on make an impact,’ and then you look at the box score and realize he did in several ways.”
West Monroe will look to cling to a Top 4 spot with a win against Ouachita Friday night, while the Lions look to climb even higher in the Class 5A ranks. For the Lions, this has been the plan all along after a slow start. Losing nine players and four coaches from a year ago only forced fans to wait a little bit longer on Ouachita's emergence as a state title contender.
“We’ve played a whole lot better lately, especially on the defensive end,” Madison said. “Guys have gained more confidence offensively, and I think playing that difficult schedule early on really helped us.”
