Madison Prep dropped Ouachita with a swift one-two in the opening two quarters of a heavily anticipated showdown Wednesday afternoon. But the Lions didn’t stay on the canvas after going two rounds with the champs.
Ouachita rallied after going down 27-19 at halftime, and ultimately beat the Chargers, 51-47, in the 2021 Sidney Smith Invitational.
“Any time you beat a program like that, that’s winning state championships every year, that’s big for our team morale,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “We challenged the guys to come out and play well. And they did.”
If you’re looking for validating wins, look no further than this one. The Chargers are the defending Class 3A State Champions, and have won state titles in five of the last six seasons.
And they looked the part early on.
The Lions had trouble nullifying Seton Hall commit Percy Daniels, as he scored a team-high 10 points in the first half. Ouachita struggled with the long, athletic Madison Prep squad, especially in the paint. Adjustments were needed.
“We changed up our defense at halftime,” Madison said. “We went to a 3-2 zone and slowed them down a little bit on the penetration. We were able to get the rebound.”
The Lions changed the pace too. After slowing the Chargers down a bit, the Lions were able to get up and down the floor, which helped provide an 8-0 run in the third quarter. Suddenly Ouachita led 35-33 as the quarter reached its end.
Sophomore Jeremiah Puckett heated up with three of his four 3-pointers falling in the second half. He led the Lions with 13 points, while Jonathan Bradshaw added 11 points in the win.
Daniels finished with 16 points for Madison Prep.
Madison acknowledged it's still early into the season but beating Madison Prep should be an eye-opener not just for the entire state but also for his team.
“It should build our confidence,” Madison said. “It should show (the team) that if we play the right way, we can play state championship level basketball.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
