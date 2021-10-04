The Ouachita Lions knew tackling Tennessee commit Dylan Sampson out of Dutchtown would be a daunting task Friday night. And it proved to be in a 42-33 loss, where Sampson and the Griffins rushed for 380 yards.
“He was good,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “I think we underestimated their line of scrimmage play. They blocked us, and I don’t think we played real hard up front. We just didn’t do a good of fighting off blocks and let them block us. You give that kid a little bit of daylight and he can find it. He’s got great patience and good vision.”
Some might look at Ouachita’s last minute scheduling against Dutchtown and how the Lions went toe-to-toe with what many presume to be a deep Class 5A playoff team and ultimately take more positives away from the game than anything else. And there’s a little bit of that on Ouachita’s sideline, but there’s more teachable moments about what needs to be done to finish a game against an undefeated squad like Dutchtown.
“When you have a chance to get ahead of somebody for another possession, you have to do a better job of that,” Garvin said. “We’re not good enough to come out and just sit on a lead. We were up at halftime, and I just felt like we didn’t do a good job coming out in the second half. We had a chance for a knockout drive there.”
While Ouachita took advantages of some turnovers early — Jaylen Kincaid and Keyonte Blunt recorded interceptions — Dutchtown took advantage of some miscues in the passing game in the second half.
Zach Jackson completed 9-of-14 passes for 75 yards and two scores and two interceptions. He also rushed for 70 yards and a score on 11 carries.
Marcell Henderson and Carldell Sirmons combined for 153 rushing yards and two scores on 22 carries in the loss.
Jaeden Ledent caught both touchdowns and recorded five catches for 49 yards for the Lions.
The message going into district play against West Ouachita Friday night is to play better offensively. Even after giving up 42 points, Garvin felt the miscues on offense were what ultimately cost the Lions a chance of knocking off a top tier opponent. Now the challenge is to move on from that, as the Lions hit the road to start district play against the Chiefs.
“We gave up 42 points, but I think we could have given up 50 and still won that ballgame,” Garvin said. “We’re not playing as good as we can play on offense, and it’s not just one guy. It’s a handful of guys that need to get better. Some of it is assignment, and some of it is technique. It’s quite a few areas.”
With a 3-2 record, the Lions hope to correct those things to maintain a winning record and start district play with a 1-0 record.
