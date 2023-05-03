The Ouachita Lions wasted no time in naming Todd Garvin's replacement.
Benjy Lewis, who will officially be named the new head coach at a ceremony in Ouachita's auditorium at 10 a.m. Thursday, is still soaking in what he called a surreal moment.
"I think when it's something you want so much, you work so hard at something and know what the final outcome is, but there are so many roadblocks in that process. Things change, and I think the biggest thing is to just realize it's going to happen at the right time," Lewis said. "And the right time isn't necessarily my time. But I will say I think I got better from it, learned from it and it prepared me more for where I'm at today. Yes, it feels surreal because there were a lot of times and days that I didn't know what was in the cards for me."
Lewis has served as the defensive coordinator at Ouachita the last two seasons after nine years as Neville's defensive coordinator and holding the same position at prior stints with Richwood and Jena. Lewis, who believed his coaching journey began in Jena back in 2003, was also an assistant at West Ouachita for a year early on in his coaching career.
Ouachita principal Charles Wright believed this was the direction the school wanted to go in, and he didn't see the point in delaying the process after Garvin accepted West Monroe's vacant job Tuesday.
"We're not interested in prolonging our kids," Wright said. "When Garvin applied at West Monroe, we saw this day coming. We were prepared to move forward. This wasn't a rash decision. We felt like we were fortunate to have a guy like Benjy on staff already that players and coaches could rally behind. We felt like going outside at this point would only stall our program, and I want to say without a doubt we appreciate the things that Coach Garvin gave us. He left the program in a good place, and I don't want to omit that."
Lewis hits the ground running as the new head coach, overseeing spring practice and preparing his team for the fall.
"Aside from the situation that I find myself in, I'm overjoyed and relieved for these kids," Lewis said. "I think the past six or eight weeks that this thing has gone on, I feel like they've felt marginalized in a way. Left feeling unsure. I've talked with Mr. Wright about that and we want to take that feeling of inadequacies away. This group of kids... I'm so proud of the way they've worked and relied on each other. They've been driving the bus on this thing."
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
