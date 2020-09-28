The longstanding rivalry between Neville and Ouachita is put on pause thanks to COVID-19.
The Ouachita Lions will not be able to compete against Neville this Friday after players were exposed to COVID-19 in a scrimmage against Franklin Parish last Thursday.
The Lions and Tigers have played every season for the last seven decades, and Neville is now searching for a new Week 1 opponent.
Meanwhile members of the Ouachita Lions and Franklin Parish Patriots are set to quarantine.
Ouachita Parish Schools Director of Personnel Todd Guice said the coaches and administrators from both schools talked it over and thought it best to cancel the game Friday.
"It's something I know that's disappointing," Guice said. "I know Coach (Jeff) Fitzgerald was really disappointed the kids wouldn't get to play."
