The matchup might have derived from necessity — and perhaps near panic in terms of scheduling — but Northeast Louisiana football fans will benefit from the end result when OCS and Ouachita play on a Thursday night this fall.
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh was scrambling after District 2-1A moved from a nine-team district to a five-team district. That left holes in the schedule that Fitzhugh had to fill.
"It was my first time working on a schedule, and I was working on that thing since September when Coach (Steven) Fitzhugh called me," Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. "He said, ''Todd, I've exhausted all my options. I've never gone past Thanksgiving looking for a ballgame.' We were both out of options, and it made perfect sense."
The first-ever meeting between Ouachita and OCS is slated for Thursday, Sept. 29. OCS will make the short trip to Ouachita the next two seasons with the Eagles and Lions agreeing to split the gates.
For Class 1A's OCS, it'll be just the fifth time the Eagles have played a 5A school under Fitzhugh, he said.
"We split with ASH in 2015, 2016, played Denham Springs last year and played Southwood this year," Fitzhugh said. "That's the only times I can recall us playing a 5A school. It creates excitement. No doubt we'll be underdogs, and it'll be a fun role to go into."
The pitch was length, even if it was fundamentally sound. Fitzhugh understands that most Class 5A coaches are reluctant to play smaller schools because it puts them in a can't win situation. If the 5A school wins, that was supposed to happen. If the 5A school loses, well, that's just about the worst case scenario for that coach and the program.
But if one can move past the perception of it all, Fitzhugh pointed out the wins to be gained for both programs with this matchup. And Garvin agreed.
"No. 1, they're a good football program," Garvin said. "When they beat Calvary Baptist last year, I thought, 'Well, here's a team that's going to win nine or 10 ballgames a year.' So it's a win in terms of power points. It's a win because we both stay in town. And playing the game on Thursday night, I knew it would be a win financially too."
Fitzhugh added it would take a major upset for OCS to beat Ouachita, but if the Eagles were good enough to pull that off that would likely mean the 2021 Division IV State Runner-up would be good enough to stack several wins over the season. In other words, both schools should earn several power points with the matchup.
"Win or lose, we both benefit," Fitzhugh said. "It'll let us play against the best of the best. I don't think we'll see a team that's tougher than Ouachita this year. You learn a lot when you're battle tested like that."
OCS is still looking to fill an open date in Week 9. Meanwhile, Ouachita has filled the front half of its schedule with heavy hitters like Rummel, Neville, Conway (Arkansas) and Brother Martin.
The Eagles finished last season with a 13-1 record with a state championship appearance, while the Lions went 9-4 and reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.
