Some teams experience sluggish starts on Homecoming due to all of the surrounding distractions. The (3-3) Ouachita Lions were not one of those teams last Friday night.
The Lions entered Friday’s contest against West Ouachita with a perfect record against the District 2-5A foe. And that recorded remained unblemished following a 69-7 victory Friday night, moving Ouachita to 10-0 all-time against the Chiefs.
“I thought we did a great job all week long of preparation considering it was Homecoming week,” Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin said. “We did a good job of handling it all week. The kids looked faster and more physical the whole ballgame.”
The second leading rusher in the state, Carldell Sirmons, introduced himself to the Chiefs early on, as he ripped off a 43-yard touchdown run followed by a touchdown scamper that saw him carry a pile of Chief defenders over the goal line. Sirmons didn’t touch the ball as much as he usually does due to the lopsided score, thus this was the first time he did not eclipse the 200-yard rushing mark.
Sirmons finished with 120 rushing yards and three touchdown rushes on eight carries. He also recorded an 82-yard punt return touchdown in the victory.
“He still had over 200 yards all-purpose yards, but he did not get the opportunities he normally does. He still did what he does,” Garvin said.
West Ouachita’s Sam Ozark found Cayden Tolbird on a 50-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 14-7, but that’s as close as the ballgame would get. C.J. Spurs, who filled in for Sirmons who exited after a horse collar tackle, answered the Chiefs' score with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Later in the half, an interception by Lion defender Devin Armstard led to a touchdown strike from Zach Jackson to big tight end Trevon Bradford to put the Lions up, 34-7. Jackson had another big night throwing the football, as he completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 119 yards and three scores.
Ouachita led 41-7 after Sirmons’ 82-yard punt return.
Ouachita rolled up 486 total yards of offense, and the Lions held the Chiefs to 135 yards of offense.
Julian Ross led the team with seven tackles, while Kendrick Cooley lived in the Chiefs backfield with three tackles for loss. Ross and Cedric Smith each accounted for two tackles for loss, as well. Justin Walton recovered a fumble for Lions in the win.
The (4-2) Chiefs will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts (4-1) West Monroe Friday night, while the (3-3) Lions look to improve to 2-0 in district play when they host (3-3) ASH.
Ouachita has won two straight after battling through a tough non-district slate, and Garvin feels his team has found new energy for the district schedule.
“I think everybody was glad that non-district schedule was behind us,” Garvin said. “We were looking for new life, and things are falling into place for us. We got that big win against OCS to gain some momentum going into district, and this game will give us momentum heading into the game against ASH.”
