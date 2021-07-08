Ouachita track and field star Kashie Crockett was named Louisiana’s 2020-2021 Gatorade Player of the Year.
In the 2021 LHSAA Track and Field Championships, Crockett set a new Class 5A record with a 13.76 in the 110-meter hurdles and a Louisiana composite state record in the 300-meter hurdles with a 36.42. Both times register as Top 10 performances in the entire country.The ULL signee left Ouachita as a five-time state champion and a 13-time state medalist. Smith expects him to run the 400-meter in college.
The moment Ouachita head coach Morgan Smith knew Kashie Crockett was not just a special human being off the course — he'd known Kashie Crockett years prior through coaching his older sisters — but also an incredible competitor occurred in February 2019.
“We had never won an indoor event before,” Smith said. “We were down in Baton Rouge and during the 4x200 (meter relay), we weren’t the favorites. But we had the guys to do it. Chaunzvia Lewis ran the first leg, and I put Kashie in the second. We got in front of Karr and Catholic and Ruston, and it’s just all these schools that are the usual names that win it all the time. There was some big ol’ 6’3” Karr guy behind (Kashie), and he just stayed in front of him. From that point on, it’s like we rolled that momentum of winning that race and being a state champion into something special.”
