Ouachita’s Jeremy Nelson is looking for a specific crowd reaction at Saturday’s LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet.
He heard it… No, he felt it at the last qualifier meet when he recorded a 49’ 8.25” to claim the top national spot among all triple jumpers.
“I jumped a 48 on my first one, so I got the crowd hyped before my second one,” Nelson said. “It’s like a big adrenaline rush. It’s like you just really feel pumped up. It’s a little more pressure, but they’re clapping for you. They see you. You can’t fold. I just went and jumped far because they had my back.”
Ouachita head coach Morgan Smith believed Nelson’s mark on Feb. 5 set a new record for that particular qualifier meet.
“I saw where 49’ 3” was the record for that particular weekend,” Smith said. “And he broke that. The composite record is 50 feet and one inch, so he’s getting pretty close to that record.”
The University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee’s jump moved him ahead of Ruston’s Brandon Green. Nelson said he has a friendly rivalry with Green.
“It’s going to be real good state final. I’ve known him since the seventh grade,” Nelson said.
The Ouachita senior has been preparing for his final track season for some time, and it was nearly derailed with two hamstring injuries during the football season. Nelson, who played defensive back and scored on a scoop-and-score with the Lions against Union in 2020, pulled his hamstring twice in 2021. That forced Nelson to sit out for most of the season.
“It was hard because the first time I pulled it, I was just like, ‘Dang,’ and then the second time I pulled it was Week 5,” Nelson said. “I’ve never really had to overcome anything like that. I immediately started worrying about track season. I knew I had to work really hard to get back because I knew this season had to be big.”
Smith watched Nelson fully commit himself to getting back into the fold and position himself for a memorable senior season. The hard work has obviously paid off.
“He went through rehab and came out better than ever,” Smith said. “I normally have guys in their senior year, especially football players, look different. I think it’s because they’re not entrenched in that program every day. They get to be more sport-specific now.”
Nelson admitted that it was tough to sit on the sidelines while his senior teammates were having success, but he embraced his new role with the Lions.
“I wish I could have been a part of it,” Nelson said. “But I had to support my team from the sideline. I’m proud of them. I was there every step of the way.”
Because Nelson and Green have the top two triple jumps in the country, most eyes in Northeast Louisiana will be on that event this weekend. And Nelson has his sights set on making another big splash.
“I want to break the state record for inside and outside,” Nelson said. “I feel like I have the legs to do it. I have the coaching. It’s just everything for it is lining up to happen.”
