There’s a difference in being told everything can be gone in an instant and actually coming face to face with that reality. That’s one of the many lessons Kris Pleasant learned from a near-death experience last year that changed his perspective on life.
“I think about this every day if I’m being honest,” Ouachita’s senior defensive end said. “ I know you can’t take small things for granted. If you really want something, you have to go get it. I can’t half-do anything. Tomorrow isn’t promised. If I want to leave my mark on people in the world, I have to work hard and leave it all out there.”
Pleasant endured a life-threatening heat stroke at the end of football practice on Aug. 10, 2021. Ouachita’s staff helped save Pleasant’s life, and after sitting out the 2021 football season, Pleasant’s presence at this year's fall camp is unquestionably one of the highlights.
Ouachita head coach Todd Garvin spotlighted Pleasant’s road to recovery during the opening week with a speech entitled “The Return,” followed by presenting Pleasant with the “O.” A tradition started last year, Garvin wants to honor the team’s leader every season with the number zero. Carmycah Glass was the first recipient last year without getting to officially wear the number due to a National Federation of State High School Associations rule.
Once made aware of that rule last fall, Garvin put a proposal together and submitted it to Assistant Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Lee Sanders, who helped legalize the number. With that obstacle now cleared, Pleasant will be the first Ouachita Lion to don the jersey under Garvin, and it’ll be an emotional moment for both of them.
“No doubt in my mind that Kris is going to do a great job representing what we want Ouachita football players to be,” Garvin said.
Seeing Pleasant back on the practice field this fall just might qualify as a miracle, considering what took place one year prior. Just ask the coaches who experienced it.
During that hot fateful day, Pleasant battled fatigue late in practice but pushed through to the finish line. Garvin called the team up to conclude practice, and that’s when it happened. Dizzy and unable to maintain his balance, Pleasant collapsed to the ground, suffering what was diagnosed as a heat stroke with his temperature reaching 105.8 degrees.
“It was the most fatigued I’ve ever been, but I wasn’t going to complain,” Pleasant said. “I’m like I’m just going to push through it. When we huddled up, I got dizzy and before I knew it I woke up in the hospital. I didn’t really come to until we were in Shreveport.”
Athletic trainer Phil Shaw, who saved assistant coach Randy Douglas’ life after his heart stopped beating at a Ouachita practice two years prior, was at home with COVID-19 symptoms when Pleasant lost consciousness. But the staff was coached up on what to do. Quickly they removed Pleasant’s clothes, applied ice and dialed 911.
Shaw got the phone call later in the day about what transpired.
“It’s a helpless feeling,” Shaw said. “My obvious question was whether or not he was OK… It was a little rough run there for a little bit, and me not being able to be there, things run through your mind like, ‘Did they do everything right? Did they do what they needed to?’ And they did. I found that out after I talked to them.
“When I got back to work, I watched the practice footage and Kris showed no signs at all. I watched all the way to the very last play of practice that day. He was playing as hard as he did at the start.”
Pleasant suffered seizures, rhabdomyolysis (a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly) and the loss of sight. His mother Keidra Pleasant pulled up in the parking lot to pick up her son when she noticed him on the cart.
“I knew exactly what it was,” Keidra Pleasant said. “He was laying on the table, and he was having a seizure. I ran by one of the coaches who had his phone and said he was fixing to call me. I don’t even know how to describe that moment. Of course I was scared to death. It was an out-of-body experience because I wanted to panic, but I knew I couldn’t. It was just a bunch of praying and trying to make sure he knew I was there. And he did. He was coming to and going out.”
Because of strict COVID-19 protocols, the players and coaches couldn’t visit with Pleasant at St. Francis Hospital. But they were there.
“We stood outside. It was several players and coaches,” Garvin said. “And then they airlifted him to Shreveport.”
Pleasant spent eight days at LSU Shreveport. Ouachita’s 6’1”, 240-pound offensive lineman returned to school on Sept. 5 and wasn’t able to attend his first game until the Lions took on Neville in Week 2.
“That was horrible,” Kris Pleasant said. “I couldn’t work out or go to the games. When I got back at the Neville game, I started to think about whether or not I wanted to come back and play. It was a real scary process. My mom was really scared, but she was like, ‘You know what? I’m not going to let my fear keep you from playing. Don’t overdo it but keep working.’ If it wasn’t for my family, I don’t think I would be here.”
Slowly but surely, Kris Pleasant became more involved with the program again. He even got to work out with the team in November, as the Lions made a quarterfinal push.
“The second I got in the weight room I was like, ‘This is going to be tough,’ because I just wasn’t the same,” Kris Pleasant said. “I had to start from square one.”
Kris Pleasant dipped his toe back into athletic competition when he played baseball with the Lions in the spring. That helped calm his parents’ nerves, though the prospect of playing football again remains concerning for both.
A position change occurred too, which also helped matters. Because the coaches felt more comfortable substituting Pleasant more often on the defensive line, Ouachita’s senior made the move from offense to defense. Kris Pleasant’s father and former linebacker Eric Pleasant Sr., whose son Eric Pleasant Jr. was a recent 6’3”, 295-pound Ouachita defensive lineman, finally had another defender in the family.
“Yeah, my dad always wanted me to play defense,” Kris Pleasant said, laughing.
Even with his story of perseverance, Kris Pleasant admits to being surprised when Garvin called upon him to wear the “O.” So much so that he felt he stumbled a bit on his acceptance speech. But that didn’t matter. Actions have always meant more than words when it comes to Kris Pleasant, and that’s why he received the honor in the first place.
“Because Kris is a kid that excels and pushes hard in everything he does, he doesn’t realize that anybody is paying attention to him when he works hard,” Keidra Pleasant said. “When I watched the video, I cried like a baby. That speech that Todd gave, I was just like, ‘Wow.’”
Rest assured, Kris Pleasant will don those Ouachita colors and see the field in 2022, but if it’s up to him, that will just be the beginning of “The Return.” Once he graduates from high school next year, Ouachita’s newest defender hopes to go to college and one day become a physical therapist. It's a relatively new desire of his.
“I really want to do something where I can help others,” Kris Pleasant said. “After all that happened, I was really appreciative to all those people who helped me. If I can do that, after what happened, I feel like that’s my calling. I have to help others as much as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.