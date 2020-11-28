A hot start from (1-5) Ouachita’s passing game put No. 5 Destrehan on upset alert in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. But a monsoon in the second half severely decreased the No. 28 Lions’ chances of pulling off the road victory in a 35-14 loss.
“It was raining so hard, we could not see across the field,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “On punts, you would lose the ball. It started to really come down in that second half, and it came down to they were able to run the football and stop the run better than we were. I thought we could throw it better and defend the pass better than them, but (quarterback) Jai Eugene was able to generate some first downs. We couldn’t quite stop them at the end.”
Ouachita senior quarterback Zach Shaw tossed touchdowns to Jacolby Conner and D.J. Jacobs in the loss. Shaw and Ouachita’s passing game was clicking in the first half, but the heavy rain favored Destrehan’s run-heavy offense in the second half.
There were two plays that stuck out to Fitzgerald in the loss. One came just before halftime, and the other came early in the third quarter.
The first was a touchdown catch by Brandon Kimes that was ultimately called back for holding.
“That would have tied it at 14 going into halftime,” Fitzgerald said. “They called it back for holding, and it’s one of those deals where they could have called holding on either team on every play in this game. So it was untimely. Then in the second half, we had a ball ricochet off our guy in the rain and it went right into the hands of a Destrehan defender. He stood there for a second or two before he even realized he had the ball. He ran it in for the score.”
Though the Lions fell in the opening round, Fitzgerald understood his team was going against a Destrehan team that has a chance to make a long run in the playoffs. He also felt like his team could have made a longer run in the playoffs with a better draw.
“The final score was not indicative of that football game,” Fitzgerald said. “That was the most physical we’ve played since that (2017) game we had against West Monroe when they had the Alabama player (Slade Bolden). I thought we were more physical than (Destrehan). I had the chain guys ask me a couple times last night, ‘What’s y’alls record again?’ I just had to keep saying, ‘We’re 1-4, man.’”
The Lions were impacted by COVID-19 multiple times in 2020, as Ouachita had games canceled and opponents changed late during game weeks. But Fitzgerald found the silver lining of it all.
“There’s a verse in the bible that talks about perseverance building character and character building hope, and we have persevered through some things we don’t understand this year,” Fitzgerald said. “I watched guys develop character. Guys who started out as boys developed into young men. I’m so proud of the way our guys bounced back and fought all year. Up until the final whistle (against Destrehan), our guys were playing their tails off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.