Ouachita quarterback Zach Shaw can’t wait to get on campus at ULM.
The Warhawks’ 0-10 season has only reaffirmed Shaw’s commitment to the university, as Shaw vocalized his excitement to compete and help the school in his own backyard.
“I want to go in the first day and compete for a chance to play,” Shaw said. “I want to show the new coach I can help this team. I want to be a four-year starter again.”
In a group text with other commits, Shaw received a text from a coach asking everyone where papers needed to be sent for National Signing Day. Shaw was one of the many texts that requested the papers for Wednesday.
“Once you saw that text, pretty much everybody texted and said they were signing,” Shaw said. “That first text that went through saying, ‘I am,’ was a big boost to anybody who had any doubts.”
Shaw will take part of what’s sure to be a road to rebuild at ULM, and he’s had some frustrating moments of his own in 2020. The Lions only played five regular season games before going on the road to face No. 5 Destrehan in the opening round of the playoffs. Destrehan is one of four semifinalist left in Class 5A.
“I feel like if we could have played our full schedule, we would have been able to get more momentum and get into a rhythm,” Shaw said. “We never really got in that rhythm. If we could have had a good game with Neville, possibly beat them, maybe we could have. We just never put it all together.”
Shaw was able to throw for 900 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
The season ended on a brighter note, however, as Shaw competed in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas just a few days before he signed with ULM.
“That was a great experience,” Shaw said. “I got to take part in six or seven drives. I threw for like 150 yards and threw a touchdown to Vance Jefferson.”
Shaw leaves Ouachita with 3,577 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns.
