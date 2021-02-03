College coaches seemed to rely on social media more than ever before, as extended dead periods summed up what had to be a daunting task to recruit players during a pandemic.
Cayle Wheeler smartly took advantage of that situation by constantly posting highlights on Twitter, and Louisiana College noticed.
“Their DBs coach messaged me on Twitter, and said he’d seen some of my film,” Wheeler said. “We got to talking, and after that, they offered me.”
Ouachita’s starting linebacker was a First-Team All-District performer after he recorded 80 tackles, forced two fumbles and corralled an interception. What makes those numbers even more impressive is the fact he played his first season at linebacker. Not to mention, the Lions only played six games in 2020.
Now as he transitions to collegiate ball, the 5’10” 185-pound Lion expects to play safety like he did his sophomore and junior season.
Wheeler had a couple of choices to play college ball, but Louisiana College was the one that stuck out to him.
“It’s close to home,” Wheeler said. “I really like that, and they have some new coaches. Wherever we went, they were working on facilities. It all seemed like it was on the way up, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Even though the Lions only got to play in five regular season games, Wheeler said he wouldn’t change anything about his senior year. Instead of looking back with regret, Wheeler was appreciative of the opportunity he and his teammates had.
“Some places didn’t get to play at all,” Wheeler said. “I’m just thankful I got to play football.”
