Seven different scorers found the net as Sterlington downed West Ouachita 9-1 on a pleasant Tuesday evening in the season soccer opener for both sides.
“I thought we had good ball movement,” said Sterlington coach Kyle Keyes, whose team hosts Ruston on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. “We started a lot of younger guys tonight to get them some time on the field, and save our legs for Thursday night.”
Sophomore midfielders Spencer Elkins and Nathan Husser made the most of their opportunities to start.
“I couldn’t have asked any more from Spencer and Nathan,” Keyes said. “I’m glad to know we have depth on the midifeld.”
With Keyes beefing up the pre-district schedule, the Panthers will need the depth. Sterlington will make two trips to south Louisiana to face Thibodaux and Vandebilt Catholic (Dec. 13-14), and Denham Springs and Live Oak (Jan. 3-4).
“We have our plate full,” Keyes said. “From what people have told me, we should be able to compete down there, if not get some results. By the time we get into district, we’ll be battle-tested for sure.”
Unable to finish on a series of early opportunities, the Panthers got off to a slow start in a game which counted toward the Parish Cup table.
Austin Booth’s free kick from 50 yards out bounced wide right of the goal, Markail Madison overshot from 12 yards away, and was denied again seconds later when his drive was saved by West Ouachita goalkeeper Malachi Emrick.
But the Panthers picked up the pace from there, netting four goals during an 18-minutes span.
Oren Keller buried a low roller into the right corner of the net off the feed from Spencer Elkins in the 15th minute to open the scoring.
Two minutes later, Duke Villarreal found the back of the net on a direct kick from 23 yards out.
West Ouachita halved the deficit in the 22nd minute when Marshall Dely won the ball on a corner kick, and steered an eight-footer into the goal.
Otherwise, the visiting Chiefs could mount only scarce moments of menace. West Ouachita’s struggles were predictable as the side had only one full practice with a large portion of its roster reporting Monday from the football playoffs.
Sterlington countered with authority as Keller soon launched a shot over the net on a cross from Spencer Elkins.
Continuing to attack, Keller kept the ball in the West Ouachita zone, and directed a right pass to Spencer Elkins. Taking a cross from Spencer Elkins, Nathan Husser whipped a shot into the left corner of the net for a 3-1 Sterlington lead.
Moments later, Emrick saved Booth’s 27-yard free kick.
West Ouachita was able to put a soft shot on net — its second of the half — before the Panthers closed out the half with a beautiful goal.
Madison passed to Keller, who returned the ball to Madison, who tapped into the left side of the goal for the finish in the 37th minute.
Sterlington nearly added another goal just before the break as Spencer Elkins, Nathan Husser, Mac Elkins and Madison moved the ball around unselfishly before Emrick stopped the well-executed play to keep the halftime score at 4-1.
Sterlington expanded its lead to 6-1 five minutes into the second half.
Sam Glibert sneaked a penalty kick into the netting in the 43rd minute, and Keller knocked in a rebound two minutes afterward.
Mac Elkins banged home his own rebound after his original shot caromed off a West Ouachita defender to make it 7-1 in the 52nd minute.
A minute later, Keller set up Madison’s shot from a left angle.
Mac Elkins collected his second goal from the left side in the 76th minute to put the game in the book.
With star striker Cooper Grunsky drawing the start in net, the Panthers still out-shot the Chiefs 21-5. Grunsky will return to the front as soon as Matthew Husser, a starting offensive tackle for the football team, becomes available.
“It’s a different dynamic when Cooper’s on offense,” Keyes said. “I can’t ask any more out of Cooper because he’s never played in goal before.”
__________________________________________________________
MATCH STATS
WO ………………………… SHS
5 …… Shots …….....………… 21
2 …… Shots on target .….. 12
2 …… Corner kicks ……...… 10
0 …… Offsides ……......……… 2
10 …. Fouls ………………....... 5
0 …… Yellow cards …….….... 0
0 …… Red cards ……….....…. 0
