Twelve Sterlington Panthers, including the overall MVP, were First-Team District 2-3A selections after a 2021 State Championship season.
Parker Coley, who hit .448 with nine homers in 2021, earned MVP honors for his performance through district play.
Pitchers Brandon Brewer and Joby Guthrie were first-team performers on the mound. Brewer was 12-1 on the year with a 1.21 ERA and 108 strikeouts, while Guthrie finished with a 5-2 record and a 3.27 ERA.
Cather Grant Mangrum represented the team behind the plate with a .364 average and four home runs.
In the infield, Seaver Sheets, Clay Benson and Cole Thompson left their mark on first team. Sheets led the trio with a .409 average. Thompson and Benson each recorded five home runs on the year.
Three Panthers graced the outfield on the all-district squad, as William Perkins, Ram Foster and John Barr each earned first-team honors. Perkins led those three with a .342 batting average.
Sterling Sims, Luke Handy and Mason Lawhon rounded out the utility players.
