Sterlington made a defensive stop in the waning seconds to subdue Atlanta 45-43 Friday night.
Chance Carter dropped in six points in the first period as the host Panthers grabbed a 14-11 first quarter lead. Sterlington increased the difference to 25-18 at halftime behind four points from Fred Hymes and a Bryce Holton 3-pointer.
David Booker scored five points in the third quarter and Timmy Pine added four as the Bulldogs crept within 36-32 at the end of the frame.
Carter picked up four points in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers withstood trifectas from Booker and Johnny Nash.
Mike Givens was high scorer for the Panthers with 14 points — seven in the third quarter. Carter finished with 12, followed by Hymes with eight, Holton with six, Ashton Stallings with three and Cody Goodman with two.
Pine set the standard for the Bulldogs (7-11) with 15 points, Nash tallied 11, Booker 10, Kendrick Sapp six and Brandon Smith one.
Sterlington improved to 13-4 despite making only 3-of-14 (21.4 percent) free throws. Atlanta, which dropped its fifth consecutive game, was 7-of-14 from the free throw line.
Next up for the Panthers is a four-game road swing with stops at Franklin Parish on Tuesday, Caldwell on Friday, Bastrop on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and District 2-3A rival Wossman on Friday, Jan. 17.
________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Atlanta …….. 11 7 14 11—43
Sterlington … 14 11 11 9 —45
ATLANTA (7-11) — Timmy Pine 15, Johnny Nash 11, David Booker 10, Kendrick Sapp 6, Brandon Smith 1.
STERLINGTON (13-4) — Mike Givens 14, Chance Carter 12, Fred Hymes 8, Bryce Holton 6, Ashton Stallings 3, Cody Goodman 2.
Three-point goals — Atlanta 4 (Nash 2, Booker 1, Pine 1), Sterlington 3 (Holton 2, Givens 1). Total fouls — Atlanta 16, Sterlington 16. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
