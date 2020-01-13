Sterlington split a pair of road games, defeating Franklin Parish 54-50 Tuesday night in Winnsboro and dropping a 52-43 decision to Caldwell Parish on Friday night in Columbia.
Wrapping up a four-game road swing this week, the Panthers (14-5) visit Bastrop on Tuesday and open District 2-3A play at Wossman on Friday.
Caldwell 52, Sterlington 43
Jahem Canada accounted for 16 of his 21 points in the second half as the Spartans turned back the Panthers.
Sterlington took a 17-13 first quarter lead behind seven points from Chance Carter. Mike Givens had five points in the second period, including a 3-pointer, as the Panthers maintained a four-point lead (26-22) going into recess.
Canada buried a pair of 3s in a 10-point third quarter to help Caldwell gain a 37-34 advantage.
Caldwell put the game away at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, making 13-of-20 attempts. Canada sank his final four free tosses to finish the frame 6-of-9.
William Tackett complemented Canada with 12 points as the Spartans improved to 8-7. Rounding out the scoring were K.D. Robinson with seven, B.J. Cheffin with six, Bernard Broadnax with four and Chavell Butler with two.
Scoring for the Panthers were Carter with 13, Givens with 12, Fred Hymes with eight, Jakobe LaCour with five, Ashton Stallings with four and Bryce Holton with one.
Sterlington 54, Franklin Parish 50
Led by Chance Carter with 14 points, Sterlington landed four players in double figures in Tuesday night’s victory over Franklin Parish.
Carter scored six points and Bryce Holton five, including a trey, as the Panthers jumped out to a 15-7 first quarter lead. Ashton Stallings hit eight points and Mike Givens six in the second period as Sterlington extended its halftime lead to 32-17.
Zion Thomas stroked three 3-pointers during an 11-point third quarter as the Patriots whittled the deficit to 41-32.
Receiving six more points from Thomas, the Patriots outscored the Panthers 18-12 in the final frame. Givens scored six points and Fred Hymes five to help Sterlington secure the win.
Carter was joined in double digits by Givens and Stallings with 12 apiece, and Hymes with 11 — nine in the second half. Holton pitched in five.
Thomas splashed home five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points. Isaac Robinson Jr. contributed 14 for the Patriots.
