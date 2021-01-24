The Louisiana Sports Writers Association awarded 10 parish players All-State First-Team status.
West Monroe punter Peyton Todd received First-Team honors in Class 5A, while lineman Thatcher Morehead, linebacker Brock Harvey, running back Derome Williams, defensive tackle Sirrlarius Reed and defensive back Jason Cooper made honorable mention.
Neville was well-represented in Class 4A. Earning the first-team nod were Will Campbell (OT), William Read (K), Henton Roberts (LB) and Maurion Eleam (DB). Running back A.J. Allen and linebacker Lane Blue were listed as honorable mentions.
In Class 3A, Sterlington linebackers Parker Coley and Colin Foy joined kicker William Perkins and Carroll's Derrick Connor as honorable mentions.
And in Class 1A, OCS' Hunter Herring (athlete), Tristan Wiley (receiver), Andy Weatherford (offensive lineman), Casey Cobb (defensive lineman) and Landon Graves (punter) earned first-team accolades.
Getting the call as honorable mention for the Eagles was running back Dillon Dougan.
St. Frederick's Beau Bennett (DL), Thomas Marsala (LB) and Brennan Woods (OL) got the nod as honorable mentions also.
