OAK GROVE — Sophomore point guard Pashonnay Johnson filled up the hoop for 34 points as St. Frederick trounced Oak Grove 57-35 Thursday night in District 2-1A play.
Pashonnay Johnson scored all but three of her points over the final three quarters.
“If people don’t already know who Pashonnay is, they are going to know by the end of the year,” St. Frederick assistant coach Jason Kosick said. “She just turned 16, so she is still really, really young.”
Down to six players on a normal night, starters Pashonnay Johnson, Somer Maddox, Pashonce Johnson, Rachel Woods and Alyssa Dismuke were forced to go the distance Thursday night. Tamara Brown, the Lady Warriors’ only substitute, dressed out for the contest, but was unable to play due to illness.
Dismuke was called for her fourth foul with 2:32 remaining, but the Lady Warriors were able to finish the game at full strength.
“We have had that issue before where we ended up with five players,” Kosick said. “We are going to play a lot of zone just for that fact.”
Despite the short bench, the Lady Warriors improved to 16-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
“They do well for just being five or six of them,” Kosick said. “They all have their own way of contributing.”
St. Fred never trailed against the Lady Tigers (2-6, 1-2).
Pashonnay Johnson opened the scoring with a steal and layup, then set up Rachel Woods underneath. Woods later drilled an open 10-footer from the left baseline off the dish from Pashonce Johnson to make it 6-0.
Capping a six-point quarter, Woods’ bucket from point-blank range put St. Fred up 11-4 at the end of the quarter.
Oak Grove closed within 14-10 midway through the second frame on two free throws by Ramsey Bradford, and Jazzy Freeman’s deuce from down low off of a nice pass from Terricka Jones.
From there, Pashonnay Johnson began to get untracked as St. Fred closed out the half with a 12-4 flurry. Pashonnay Johnson had seven points during the run, including a three-point play, and Pashonce Johnson drilled a 3-pointer to help the Lady Warriors secure a 26-14 lead at the midway point.
Pashonnay Johnson finished on the break to start the third quarter scoring before the Lady Tigers ran off seven straight points. Trifectas by Jones and Pria Hill, sandwiched around a Freeman free throw, closed the deficit to 28-21.
“For whatever reason, we have started the game slow, and started out slow coming out for the third quarter in 90 percent of our games,” Kosick said. “The slow starts get us behind. When you play some of the best teams in the state — and our district has plenty of them — it’s going to catch up with you.”
St. Fred soon shoved the difference back to double digits on rebound buckets by Pashonnay Johnson and Maddox.
Woods connected from the left corner and Pashonnay Johnson completed an & one to help the Lady Warriors open up a 38-26 cushion at the end of the frame.
The fourth quarter quickly turned into the Pashonnay Johnson show. She set up her own back-to-back transition layups with a long defensive rebound and a steal, then buried a triple from the right corner to put St. Fred in command 45-26 with 4:42 to play.
Pashonnay Johnson, who totaled 13 points in the fourth quarter, was joined in double figures by Woods with 10.
Pria Hill scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to pace Oak Grove.
St. Fred returns home Saturday for a 2 p.m. matinee against Tensas Parish.
______________________________________
BOX SCORE
St. Frederick … 11 15 12 19—57
Oak Grove …….. 4 10 12 9—35
ST. FREDERICK (16-2, 2-1) — Pashonnay Johnson 34, Rachel Woods 10, Pashonce Johnson 7, Alyssa Dismuke 4, Somer Maddox 2.
OAK GROVE (2-6, 1-2) — Pria Hill 11, Ramsey Bradford 8, Jazzy Freeman 6, Terricka Jones 5, Addison Reeves 3, Jeonnie Hill 2.
Three-point goals — St. Frederick 2 (Pashonnay Johnson, Pashonce Johnson), Oak Grove 2 (Pria Hill, Reeves). Total fouls — St. Frederick 10, Oak Grove 13. Free throw shooting — St. Frederick 5-12, Oak Grove 8-11. Fouled out — none. Technical — Pashonnay Johnson.
