Jill Peacock aced both ends of a double bonus with 18.5 seconds remaining, then made a big play on the defensive end to send West Ouachita past Bastrop, 51-49, Saturday afternoon in the Sterlington Shootout.
In a matchup of former District 2-4A rivals, the Lady Chiefs were up 12-9 after the first quarter, trailed 23-19 at halftime, and entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 35-34 lead.
Sparked by Peacock’s 3-pointer and baseline jumper, the Lady Chiefs twice went up by 10, 46-36 and 48-38 at the three-minute mark.
Bastrop answered with an 11-1 run. Tydeijah Minnieweather fueled the outburst with back-to-back 3-pointers before knocking down an eight-footer off of an offensive rebound to tie the game at 49 with 29.1 seconds to go.
After West Ouachita spent a timeout. Fouled prior to the inbounds pass, Peacock sank both free throws to put the Lady Chiefs ahead 51-49.
Back on the defensive end, Peacock’s steal in the waning seconds sealed the victory.
Peacock scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and Carlee Sweet added 16 to key the Lady Chiefs (19-2).
Minnieweather was the offensive catalyst for the Lady Rams (5-6) with 17 points on five 3-pointers, and Jemise Rabun contributed 14.
Wossman 61, Mangham 44
Zaria Singleton went off for 22 points as Wossman knocked off Mangham.
Wossman took a 12-8 first quarter lead, and increased the margin to 31-21 at halftime and 53-32 three quarters of the way home.
Singleton was accompanied in double digits by Zymira Bass and Ronneisha Walker with 10 points each as the Lady Wildcats improved to 6-9.
Skylar Smith scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half, and Alasia Hicks chipped in 12 for the Lady Dragons (5-7).
Delhi 60, Sterlington 42
Ashanta May scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half to help Delhi pull away from the host Lady Panthers.
Emma Brown’s 3-pointer staked Sterlington, which dressed out only six players, to an early 7-2 lead.
Tyreonna Polly’s short turnaround from the paint broke a 9-all tie, and the Lady Bears never relinquished the lead.
Delta was in front 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 25-18 at recess and 45-31 after three.
May received scoring support from Tassiona “Sassy” McDowell with 15 points as the Lady Bears (11-5) extended their winning streak to eight.
Hope Tucker was a bright spot offensively for the Lady Panthers (6-11) with 18 points.
West Ouachita 56, Lincoln Prep 51
West Ouachita outscored Lincoln Prep 7-2 over the final three-plus minutes to tip off Saturday’s play.
Tiyan Heard finished on the break to pull the Lady Panthers into a 49-49 tie with 3:22 to play.
Fouled attacking the offensive glass, Lillie Osbon made one-of-two free throws to put the Lady Chiefs up 50-49.
West Ouachita’s next possession resulted in a missed free throw, but Peacock soon cashed in on a double bonus and connected on a six-foot fadeaway to make it 54-49 at the one-minute mark.
Free throws by Avery Hancock and Osbon helped West Ouachita lock up the victory.
Carlee Sweet torched the twine for 17 points and Peacock pitched in 17 for the Lady Chiefs (18-2).
High scorers for the Lady Panthers (8-5) were Auniyah Rhome with 16 and Heard with 15.
