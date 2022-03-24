Sometimes all it takes is one win. Sterlington baseball fans certainly hope that’s the case after a head-turning win against Ruston earlier in the week.
Ruston entered the contest against Sterlington as one of the top teams in Class 5A due to its brutal schedule. The (11-7) Bearcats hold victories against the likes of Haughton, C.E. Byrd, Brandon (Miss.) and Central — B.R., while Sterlington opened the season with a 4-8 record fresh off of a Class 3A State Championship.
But on Monday, the (7-8) Panthers showed that despite its youth and inexperience, Sterlington still has championship mettle in a 7-5 victory.
After the win, Sterlington head coach Mark Sims acknowledged the team is starting to click, but it didn’t necessarily begin against Ruston.
“I think you can go back to the West Ouachita game, where we were up on them, 3-1, in the seventh inning the week before,” Sims said. “We couldn’t finish them off. They came back and beat us 5-3. Then we played Parkway, Barbe and Zachary, and we got Nick Whittington back. And it was absolutely amazing to watch. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning against Barbe. We were down just 2-0 in the sixth. The final score doesn't show it (10-0), but I thought we played really well. And then we played well against Zachary. So when we came back and played Ruston, I thought we were a different team.”
In the win against Ruston, Cole Thompson had a monster evening at the plate, as he doubled in two runs as part of the Panthers’ five-run third inning. He also homered and earned the save on the mound.
Thompson is just one of two position players (Sterling Sims) that returned with a ton of experience, and though injuries continue to hurt the Panthers as outfielders Luke Handy and Chase Mitchell are banged up, getting Whittington back on the mound could be a real game changer for the Panthers. Whittington entered last season hurt, threw one inning in the Mangham tournament and didn’t throw again until the 2022 baseball season. He had elbow surgery and was finally back to full strength before turning heads in the outing against Barbe that drew rave reviews from Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini and Buccaneer players.
“Some of their players were asking me where he’s going to pitch, and I told them nowhere yet. They couldn’t believe it,” Sims said. “He’s not even in midseason form, but having him back and healthy is big. That’s a shot in the arm. The kids are excited to get him back because they know we have a chance to win with him on the mound every single time.”
And though Ram Foster won’t likely be able to play in the outfield this year, he is taking at bats as a DH after suffering a knee injury at the end of last year’s football season. Just getting another senior on the field is a big deal for Sims.
“Not having him in the outfield hurt us, but we knew going in when you have to replace six college players in your lineup and you lose another senior in Ram, there are going to be hiccups,” Sims said. “So you have to go through some growing pains… It’s basically a new team… So the physical stuff we can deal with, but mental part is unacceptable. Losing games early to weather killed us. We would play like once a week, but now we’re getting to where we’re playing like every day, and you can tell it’s helping. You can see it in our at bats.”
Sterling Sims drew the win against Ruston, as he allowed just three earned runs on six hits and no walks.
The Panthers followed the Ruston victory with another 5A win. Sterlington defeated Ouachita, 25-2, on Wednesday in a game that saw Brock Belanger and Travis Adams combine on the mound for a five-inning no-hitter. Thompson, Sims, John Barr and Jack Mitchum each recorded two hits in the victory. Barr and Thompson homered.
The Panthers still have games against bigger competition, like West Monroe, coming up, and whether Sterlington wins or loses, Sims hopes to see continued progress with his club. As the postseason draws near, Sterlington begins to round into form.
“They don’t know what it’s like to not go to the state tournament, so there was never any panic,” Sims said. “They know what’s on the line.”
