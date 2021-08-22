2020 Record: 1-3
Quote of the Summer: “We want to go to the playoffs. And we want to go deep into the playoffs and possibly win the state championship. That’s our ultimate goal. We’re looking to get to the quarterfinals and semifinals of the playoffs to get that experience.” — Maurice Pollard, Wossman head coach
Overview: There’s something quietly brewing over at Wossman High School.
Flying under the radar in an already crowded district, Wossman could play the role of the dark horse with the talent it has returning. Of course, much of that rides on the health of quarterback Zay Wooten.
Wooten has suffered an injury every year of high school, but entering his senior season, he has drawn rave reviews from Wossman’s coaching staff and other coaches across the area. Paired with a receiver unit the Wildcats believe to be the strength of this 2021 season, and Wossman’s passing attack could provide some problems for its opposition.
“I’m very fired up about our offense,” Wooten said. “We’ve got a lot of players coming back. The offensive line has gotten better. I’m confident in them. I think our offense will be the main thing going for us this season.”
There’s a lot resting on the repaired shoulders of Wooten, but if this passing attack can live up to its potential, the Wildcats could counter the size and tenacity of Union and Sterlington with speed on the perimeter.
But this team still remains a mystery after playing just four games last season. Will the whispers about Wossman’s talent prove the Wildcats are a contender in 2021?
Offense: So you already know about Wooten. He’ll be the face of the offense in 2021, but what about the skill players he’s throwing to? It's an array of seniors, for sure.
2020 First-Team All-District receiver Pat Williams, Jordan Jackson, Anthony Killian and Johnny Woods are the pass catchers along the perimeter. And they carry a ton of hype into the new season.
“That should be our biggest asset this year,” Pollard said.
Michael Joiner is set to carry the load in the backfield for the Wildcats this year. Pollard likes his versatility and will flex him out wide some too.
“We’ll go empty a little bit,” Pollard said. “We’re looking for a big year out of him. He’s more of a scat back type of guy, but he likes to run downhill hard. He’s a tough kid.”
Second-Team All-District lineman Joseph Horne and Zelmarcus South return up front, and the remaining Wildcats are newcomers along the offensive line. Wossman fans will be introduced to Cedric Grimes, Andre Collins and Jeremiah Major as the big men paving holes for Wossman backs.
Defense: The Wildcats plan to trot out a 3-4 defense in 2021.
The defensive line features Second-Team All-District player Jay Williams and Mar’Reon Burrell, while the linebackers boast Jordan Williams, Second-Team All-District player Kori Hall and Javontai Spears.
The strength of the unit can be found in the secondary, though.
“We look pretty strong there,” Pollard said.
Charles Bradshaw, Terraus Harris, Landon Jackson and Quinterious Daggs return in the defensive backfield. Daggs earned First-Team All-District honors last season.
District outlook: It’s fair to say Wossman is a middle of the pack team in District 2-3A with the potential to become more.
Before we start talking about knocking off teams like Union and Sterlington, Wossman needs to establish itself over teams like Richwood and Carroll. The Wildcats started that back in the spring with a spring game victory against the Bulldogs, but Wossman still needs to do it in the regular season.
Union and Sterlington have state championship aspirations, and it’s unfair to put those type of expectations on a team like Wossman that went 1-3 one year ago.
But if this team can stay healthy, the Wildcats could play the role of spoiler in a loaded Class 3A.
