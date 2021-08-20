2020 Record: 2-4
Quote of the Summer: “We know we’ll have to run the ball a little bit early on to give ourselves a chance to be successful, but with us being young, I think that gives us a great chance for growth. Once those young guys get a chance to play and see expectations, they will be successful.” — Tank Washington, Carroll head coach
Overview: If you’re going to be young somewhere, you might as well be young at the skill positions.
Carroll returns experience up front on both sides of the line of the scrimmage, and rather than looking at the inexperience at the skill spots as some sort of weakness going into the season, Washington believes the growing pains endured early on will pay dividends down the line.
Carroll has made waves over the years with a win over Union in 2019 to go along with a hard-fought loss against Sterlington in 2020.
“When you go back and look at the film against the Sterlington’s and the Union’s, it comes down to lining up right,” Washington said. “When you can line up right, you can compete against them. We have our biggest issues when we aren’t lined up right.”
Under Washington the Bulldogs have proven they can hang with the big boys. Will the inexperience keep Carroll from taking that next step in 2021, though?
Offense: The Bulldogs have a budding star in the backfield returning in Amareya Greeley. Carroll’s rising junior sprung onto the scene with 750 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with 110 receiving yards and another score in six games.
“He can do it all,” Washington said. “Greeley, with those 7-on-7’s, he showed he can catch the ball tremendously. I’m sure people were able to see that some last year. He can run past guys and make the catch. I think it will be real interesting to see how we can make progress this year.”
Averill Ward, Jonathan Francis and Davion Edwards should also take turns getting carries this season.
“They work hard, but we’ve got to get them more carries at the end of the day,” Washington said. “With Greeley having as much success as he had last year, it was hard to take him off the field.”
Greeley isn’t the only big name returning to the offense in 2021. On the outside, Demardrick Blunt made highlight reel grabs throughout last season, as he climbed the ladder and high pointed the ball over the opposition.
“He’s a game changer out there,” Washington said. “He’s a big body who can catch the ball.”
Blunt was almost removed from the perimeter this season, as the Bulldogs were looking for a new quarterback to call the shots. Blunt was the front runner to fill that void until Zay Ford transferred in from Grambling Lab, and he’s a natural fit to replace Antonio Hollins.
“He’s kind of bounced around a little bit,” Washington said. “His dad is Coach Patrick Ford, who came on as an assistant coach, and he’ll coach the baseball team. Zay can throw the ball, though. The good deal is our system is the same as he had over in Bastrop. So he kind of knows the system already.”
The strength will undoubtedly rely up front, especially early on. Thomas Little, who is a returning starting right guard, moved to left tackle in the spring to fill in for the Michael Tillman, who has to miss the spring. Little played so well on the outside, that it’s undecided whether or not Little would play left tackle or right guard this fall.
“I’m really excited,” Little said. “We have some new players coming in all over the defense and the offense. We’ve just got to find a way to piece it all together.”
Wherever Little starts, expect Tillman to start at the other position. Rounding out the offensive line are Damien Toney, Braylin Young and Tyland Boughton.
Because of Tilman’s injury, James Bass, who will serve as the sixth man on the offensive line, gained valuable playing time experience in spring training.
Defense: You could almost rinse and repeat everything said about the offense for the defensive side of the ball.
The experience relies up front with players like Jy’Quarrius Brown, who has made the District 2-3A team multiple times. He’s joined by fellow First-Team District selection Davion Edwards and Richwood transfer Myron Thomas. Tyron Walker and Cameron Underwood battled for playing time up front.
At linebacker, Carroll’s coaching staff has the daunting task of replacing Derrick Conner, but fellow First-Team All-District player Latravion Christian returns.
“This year he’s got to lead the group,” Washington said. “Who replaces Conner is going to be tough because he’s played a lot of snaps and was successful at all of it. Donnell Myles and Cameron Payne are battling it out.”
On the back end, Aneus Roberts returns to lead a young group. Kenderick "KD" Carter missed most of the summer due to AAU, so Washington has to figure out where Carter fills in as Elijah Jones and Montavious Mansfield are in the mix to play.
District outlook: If anything, Carroll finds itself further away from challenging as the district champion in 2021, but that’s not to say the Bulldogs won’t be successful in district play this season.
Union challenged for the Class 3A State Championship one year ago and return running back Trey Holly, who is now a 4-star prospect with offers from Auburn, Florida State, Arkansas and Arizona State.
The Farmers should be the favorites going in with Sterlington right there ready to reestablish its dominance in district play. But teams like Carroll and Wossman have talent and possess the traits to be a true wild card in the district.
Carroll’s success in the district will depend on just how fast the younger skill players catch up to the veterans up front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.